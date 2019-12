Yes, this is the end of a decade, full stop.

I’m a fan of nit-picking when the nits are pickable, but if you encounter anybody who says that “2020 isn’t the start of a new decade” because blah blah no year zero blah blah, tell them to can it.

Decades are an arbitrary human convention, not an objective measure of universal chronological framing. We can do whatever we want with them, and we want to be convenient.

We went through this for Y2K – man, the pointless pedantry was flying then!