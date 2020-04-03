Because some people are jerks, you need to prevent ‘Zoom-bombing’

Many people and groups have started using Zoom to do video conferencing (despite the ever-growing list of its privacy weaknesses which has led many corporations to ban its use) and many are very new to the whole idea. My local town select board is a perfect example.

All these Zoom newbies are easy fodder for bored jerks who are breaking into the events, a practice known as “Zoom-bombing” after “photo bombing” or getting into other people’s pictures without them knowing it. As you’d expect, perverts and porn are a big part of this – as a Vermont Senate committee hearing found out, as reported by VTDigger.

The Better Business Bureau has a good primer on how to (mostly) avoid this problem – you can check it out here.