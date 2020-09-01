N.H. patents through Aug. 30

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30.



Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Self-Calibrating, Self-Adjusting Network



Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,757,660, initially filed Nov. 9, 2015) by three co-inventors for a “self-calibrating and self-adjusting network.” The co-inventors are Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire, Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, and Simon Mellor, Heathfield, United Kingdom. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,757,660.PN.&OS=PN/10,757,660&RS=PN/10,757,660



Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Rule-Based Network-Threat Detection

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,757,126, initially filed March 9, 2020) by seven co-inventors for a rule-based network-threat detection. The co-inventors are David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Keith A. George, Front Royal, Virginia, Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Pierre Mallett, III, Herndon, Virginia, Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, Robert T. Perry, Ashburn, Virginia, and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,757,126.PN.&OS=PN/10,757,126&RS=PN/10,757,126

University of New Hampshire Assigned Patent for Systems for Chaotic Entanglement Using Cupolets

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,754,919, initially filed Oct. 11, 2017) by two co-inventors for “systems and methods for chaotic entanglement using cupolets.” The co-inventors are Kevin M. Short, Durham, New Hampshire, and Matthew A. Morena, Beverly, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,754,919.PN.&OS=PN/10,754,919&RS=PN/10,754,919

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Systems for Planning Paths to Guide Robots

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,754,337, initially filed June 20, 2017) by three co-inventors for “systems and methods for planning paths to guide robots.” The co-inventors are Mohammad Keshmiri, Quebec, Canada, Chahe Bakmazjian, Quebec, Canada, and Waseem Khan, Quebec, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,754,337.PN.&OS=PN/10,754,337&RS=PN/10,754,337

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetoresistance Element with Perpendicular

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,753,989, initially filed Aug. 27, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “magnetoresistance element with perpendicular or parallel magnetic anistropy.” The co-inventors are Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France, and Amal Hamdache, Limours, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,753,989.PN.&OS=PN/10,753,989&RS=PN/10,753,989

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Integrated Circuit Having Insulation Breakdown Detection

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,753,968, initially filed Feb. 27, 2018) by two co-inventors for an “integrated circuit having insulation breakdown detection.” The co-inventors are Robert A. Briano, Auburn, New Hampshire, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,753,968.PN.&OS=PN/10,753,968&RS=PN/10,753,968

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Current Sensor Isolation

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,753,963, initially filed May 30, 2019) by two co-inventors for a current sensor isolation. The co-inventors are Shaun D. Milano, Dunbarton, New Hampshire, and Shixi Louis Liu, Hooksett, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,753,963.PN.&OS=PN/10,753,963&RS=PN/10,753,963

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor for Sensing Rotation

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,753,769, initially filed Sept. 20, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor providing a movement detector.” The co-inventors are Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,753,769.PN.&OS=PN/10,753,769&RS=PN/10,753,769

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor Providing Movement Detector

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,753,768, initially filed July 25, 2017) by two co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor providing a movement detector.” The co-inventors are Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,753,768.PN.&OS=PN/10,753,768&RS=PN/10,753,768

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Peristaltic Pump

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,753,353, initially filed June 7, 2017) by seven co-inventors for a peristaltic pump. The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Michael S. Place, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,753,353.PN.&OS=PN/10,753,353&RS=PN/10,753,353

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Mobility Device Control System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,752,243, initially filed Nov. 26, 2018) by five co-inventors for a “mobility device control system.” The co-inventors are Stewart M. Coulter, Bedford, New Hampshire, Brian G. Gray, Manchester, New Hampshire, Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, Susan D. Dastous, Litchfield, New Hampshire, and Daniel F. Pawlowski, Raymond, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,752,243.PN.&OS=PN/10,752,243&RS=PN/10,752,243

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Article of Sport Gear

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,751,602, initially filed March 29, 2017) by five co-inventors for an “article of sport gear.” The co-inventors are Jean-Francois Laperriere, Prevost, Canada, Thierry Krick, Coteau-du-Lac, Canada, Robert Lavoie, Saint-Jerome, Canada, Chin-Te Su, Doulio, Taiwan, and Lin-Yu Lee, Taichung, Taiwan. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,751,602.PN.&OS=PN/10,751,602&RS=PN/10,751,602

Dewfall Development Assigned Patent for Strength Training Device for Swingable Sports Equipment

Dewfall Development, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,751,593, initially filed Sept. 25, 2018) developed by Gary F. Brown, Manchester, New Hampshire, for a “strength training device for swingable sports equipment.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,751,593.PN.&OS=PN/10,751,593&RS=PN/10,751,593

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for System, Methods for Fluid Delivery

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,751,467, initially filed Jan. 15, 2018) by five co-inventors for “system and methods for fluid delivery.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Marc A. Mandro, Bow, New Hampshire, and David Blumberg Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,751,467.PN.&OS=PN/10,751,467&RS=PN/10,751,467

