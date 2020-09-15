N.H. patents through Sept. 13

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13.



Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Disabling Plasma Arc Torches

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,772,183, initially filed Jan. 12, 2018) by five co-inventors for “disabling plasma arc torches and related systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Jing Wu, Etna, New Hampshire, Bruce P. Altobelli, Grantham, New Hampshire, Zheng Duan, Hanover, New Hampshire, Dennis M. Borowy, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Junsong Mao, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,772,183.PN.&OS=PN/10,772,183&RS=PN/10,772,183



Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Inter-Cell Interference Mitigation

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,772,051, initially filed Aug. 17, 2015) by three co-inventors for an “inter-cell interference mitigation.” The co-inventors are Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, and Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,772,051.PN.&OS=PN/10,772,051&RS=PN/10,772,051

L&C Protec Assigned Patent for Thermal/Acoustical Liner

L&C Protec, North Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,770,055, initially filed Sept. 25, 2017) by three co-inventors for a thermal/acoustical liner. The co-inventors are Mark Crotty, Rye, New Hampshire, Katherine A. McNamara, West Newbury, Massachusetts, and Leo J. Crotty, New Castle, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,770,055.PN.&OS=PN/10,770,055&RS=PN/10,770,055

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Emulation of Quantum, Quantum-Inspired Dynamical Systems

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,769,338, initially filed Nov. 29, 2017) developed by Rahul Sarpeshkar, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “emulation of quantum and quantum-inspired dynamical systems with classical transconductor-capacitor circuits.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,769,338.PN.&OS=PN/10,769,338&RS=PN/10,769,338

Warwick Mills Assigned Patent for Camouflage Laminate with Field-Adaptable Visual

Warwick Mills, New Ipswich, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,767,966, initially filed Sept. 7, 2017) developed by Charles A. Howland, Temple, New Hampshire, for a “camouflage laminate with field-adaptable visual and IR signature management.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,767,966.PN.&OS=PN/10,767,966&RS=PN/10,767,966

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Digital Turret Ballistic Aiming System

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,767,962, initially filed Dec. 20, 2018) by five co-inventors for a “digital turret ballistic aiming system.” The co-inventors are Andrew W. York, Portland, Oregon, Gregory S. Smith, Sherwood, Oregon, Richard Brumfield, Wilsonville, Oregon, Joseph Fruechtel, Portland, Oregon, and Chia-Kan Chang, Taichung, Taiwan. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,767,962.PN.&OS=PN/10,767,962&RS=PN/10,767,962

Cor-Form Assigned Patent for Core Form Device

Cor-Form, Meredith, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,767,380, initially filed Sept. 13, 2017) by two co-inventors for a core form device. The co-inventors are Michael Freeman, Woburn, Massachusetts, and John Hancock, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,767,380.PN.&OS=PN/10,767,380&RS=PN/10,767,380

Dartmouth College, Enchi, UT-Battelle Assigned Patent for Engineering Increase in Ethanol Production

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, Enchi, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts, and UT-Battelle, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,767,196, initially filed Nov. 30, 2012) by eight co-inventors for “engineering an increase in ethanol production by altering cofactor specificity.” The co-inventors are Jonathan Lo, Hanover, New Hampshire, Adam M. Guss, Knoxville, Tennessee, Johannes P. Van Dijken, Scheidam, The Netherlands, Arthur J. Shaw IV, Grantham, New Hampshire, Daniel G. Olson, Norwich, Vermont, Christopher D. Herring, Lebanon, New Hampshire, D. Aaron Argyros, White River Junction, Vermont, and Nicky Caiazza, Rancho Santa Fe, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,767,196.PN.&OS=PN/10,767,196&RS=PN/10,767,196

Fujifilm Dimatix Assigned Patent for Piezoelectric Device for Manufacturing Inkjet Head

Fujifilm Dimatix, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,766,258, initially filed Sept. 17, 2019) by six co-inventors for a “piezoelectric device and method for manufacturing an inkjet head.” The co-inventors are Yoshikazu Hishinuma, Hadano, Japan, Shinya Sugimoto, Tokyo, Japan, Youming Li, San Jose, California, Christoph Menzel, New London, New Hampshire, Mats G. Ottoson, Saltsjo-Boo, Sweden, and Darren Imai, Los Gatos, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,766,258.PN.&OS=PN/10,766,258&RS=PN/10,766,258

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Pressurized Vapor Cycle Liquid Distillation

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,765,963, initially filed Jan. 14, 2019) by six co-inventors for a “pressurized vapor cycle liquid distillation.” The co-inventors are David F. Bednarek, North Hampton, New Hampshire, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, Timothy P. Duggan, Hacienda Heights, California, James L. Jackson, Brookline, New Hampshire, Scott A. Leonard, Bedford, New Hampshire, and David W. McGill, Woodstock, Georgia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,765,963.PN.&OS=PN/10,765,963&RS=PN/10,765,963

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Insulin Pump Medical Device Including Slider Assembly

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,765,802, initially filed Nov. 11, 2019) by three co-inventors for a “system and method for insulin pump medical device including a slider assembly wherein images on display allow for highlighting and magnifying images.” The co-inventors are Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Douglas J. Young, South Burlington, Vermont, and Matthew C. Harris, Bow, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,765,802.PN.&OS=PN/10,765,802&RS=PN/10,765,802

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Pump Assembly with Removable Cover Assembly

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,765,800, initially filed June 11, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “pump assembly with a removable cover ssembly.” The co-inventors are Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, and Marc A. Mandro, Bow, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,765,800.PN.&OS=PN/10,765,800&RS=PN/10,765,800

Galvion Assigned Patent for Helmet Mounting System

Galvion, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,765,164, initially filed Aug. 12, 2016) by three co-inventors for a helmet mounting system. The co-inventors are Dominic Giroux Bernier, St-Gabriel De Brandon, Canada, Stephane Lebel, St. Redempteur, Canada, and Marie-Pierre Gendron, Mercier, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,765,164.PN.&OS=PN/10,765,164&RS=PN/10,765,164.

AFL Telecommunications Assigned Patent for Optical Power Measurement Apparatus

AFL Telecommunications, Duncan, South Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,771,153, initially filed Oct. 3, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for an “optical power measurement apparatus.” The co-inventors are Dale C. Eddy, Gilford, New Hampshire, and Scott H. Prescott, Belmont, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,771,153.PN.&OS=PN/10,771,153&RS=PN/10,771,153

Goodrich Assigned Patent for Communication Interface between Fusion Engine, Subsystems of Tactical Information System

Goodrich, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,769,005, initially filed Dec. 7, 2018) by three co-inventors for a “communication interface between a fusion engine and subsystems of a tactical information system.” The co-inventors are Allan B. Liburd, Worcester, Massachusetts, Matthew Goldstein, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Emily Seto, Canton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,769,005.PN.&OS=PN/10,769,005&RS=PN/10,769,005

National Technology & Engineering Solutions of Sandia Assigned Patent for Retinal-inspired Method for Improved Detection

National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia, Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,765,864, initially filed Aug. 9, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “retinal-inspired method and system for improved detection.” The co-inventors are Frances S. Chance, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Christina E. Warrender, New Ipswich, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,765,864.PN.&OS=PN/10,765,864&RS=PN/10,765,864