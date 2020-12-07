A secretive game designer from NH created Undertale (including the music)

I am not familiar with the 8-bit game Undertale but it has a rabid following. The Union-Leader’s Mark Hayward has a great column about the guy who made it, Toby Fox, who is from Manchester. But it has a twist because Fox is interview-hesitant:

Usually at this point in an article, I bring in the subject, who will introduce himself with a profound thought that captures his genius. That’s not going to happen here. Fox won’t speak to me, said his mother, Barbara Fox, who lives near me in a modest home in the Currier Museum neighborhood of the city. She asked that I not disclose the city where her son lives. As for a photo, I had to settle for his yearbook picture.

You can read Mark’s whole column here.