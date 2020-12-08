New England’s winter electricity use keeps slipping, plus a COVID contingent this year

ISO-New England, the folks who run the six-state electricity grid, estimate we will use 1.5% less electricity this winter although they admit that the constantly changing face of COVID-19 makes forecasts tough. The projected decline might be due to COVID-19, which has upended many long-term power patterns (causing more home use & less commercial use), although ISO-NE notes that winter peaks had been declining even before the pandemic.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is not expected to impact power system reliability this winter, it will continue to bring uncertainty to electricity use. ISO New England will continue publishing weekly updates throughout the winter, looking at how the pandemic is affecting electricity use.

As part of their annual forecast for the December-to-February period, ISO-NE says we have more than enough electricity production to meet even peak demand of 20,166 MW, compared to a production capacity of at least 32,036 MW.

Despite that excess, ISO-NE warns as it has for several winters that we could face a fuel bottleneck if it gets really cold for a really longer period. More than half of the region’s electricity is produced by plants that burn natural gas, but in winter heating gets first priority; ISO-NE says 4,000 MW of gas-fired generation is “at risk” in a cold snap. The 2014 Polar Vortex pushed the system close to rolling blackouts and although changes have been made since then to boost winter supplies, regulators remain cautious. Too cautious, say critics who claim that this exaggerated concern leads to such bad side-effects as subsidies for coal plants.

Here are ISO-NE numbers for the regional power geeks among you:

Winter peak forecast: 20,166 MW, with temperatures of about 5.2°F

Extreme winter peak forecast: 20,806 MW, with temperatures at about -1.7°F

Last winter’s demand peaked at 19,033 MW on December 19, 2019

The all-time winter peak demand is 22,818 MW, set on January 15, 2004, during a cold snap

Resources with a Forward Capacity Market (FCM) capacity supply obligation to be available: 32,036 MW

Natural-gas-fired generating capacity at risk of not being able to get fuel when needed: more than 4,000 MW