N.H. patents through Feb. 21

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Feb. 14to Feb. 21.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Multi-Egress Backhaul

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,925,099, initially filed Oct. 15, 2019) developed by Pratik Vinod Mehta, Pune, India, for multi-egress backhaul. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,925,099.PN.&OS=PN/10,925,099&RS=PN/10,925,099

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Motor Control System with Phase Current Polarity Detection

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,924,052, initially filed Aug. 8, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “motor control system with phase current polarity detection.” The co-inventors are Kamyar Khosravi, Manchester, New Hampshire, Masahira Kurihara, Prague, Czech Republic, Gianluca Allegrini, Musselburgh, United Kingdom, and Robert D. Christie, Fife, United Kingdom. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,924,052.PN.&OS=PN/10,924,052&RS=PN/10,924,052

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Systems for Efficient Encrypted SNI Filtering

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,924,456, initially filed July 14, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “methods and systems for efficient encrypted SNI filtering for cybersecurity applications.” The co-inventors are Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, Vincent Mutolo, Summit, New Jersey, and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,924,456.PN.&OS=PN/10,924,456&RS=PN/10,924,456

University of New Hampshire Assigned Patent for Compact Switched Line Phase Shifter

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,923,815, initially filed Nov. 19, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “compact switched line phase shifter for a microstrip phased array antenna.” The co-inventors are Rudra Timsina, Concord, New Hampshire, and Richard Messner, Durham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,923,815.PN.&OS=PN/10,923,815&RS=PN/10,923,815

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor with Spacer

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,921,391, initially filed July 31, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor with spacer.” The co-inventors are Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,921,391.PN.&OS=PN/10,921,391&RS=PN/10,921,391

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor Able to Identify Error Condition

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,921,373, initially filed Nov. 29, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor able to identify an error condition.” The co-inventors are Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, Jeffrey Eagen, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,921,373.PN.&OS=PN/10,921,373&RS=PN/10,921,373

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Generating Uniform Response in Magnetic Field Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,921,341, initially filed May 9, 2019) developed by Devon Fernandez, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “methods and apparatus for generating a uniform response in a magnetic field sensor.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,921,341.PN.&OS=PN/10,921,341&RS=PN/10,921,341

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Water Vapor Distillation System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,919,782, initially filed April 11, 2016) developed by eight co-inventors for “water vapor distillation apparatus, method and system.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Ryan K. LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire, Christopher C. Lagenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Stephen M. Ent, Derry, New Hampshire, Andrew A. Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Mithun R. Bhay, Bedford, New Hampshire, Stanley B. Smith, Raymond, New Hampshire, and Otis L. Clapp, Epping, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,919,782.PN.&OS=PN/10,919,782&RS=PN/10,919,782

Vapotherm Assigned Patent for Humidifier for Breathing Gas Heating

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,918,822, initially filed Aug. 24, 2020) developed by seven co-inventors for a “humidifier for breathing gas heating and humidification system.” The co-inventors are Felino V. Cortez Jr., Bowie, Maryland, Owen S. Bamford, Linthicum, Maryland, William F. Niland, Arnold, Maryland, George McGarrity, Centreville, Maryland, Carl Buyer, Denton, Maryland, Kenneth Miller, Costa Mesa, California, and Peter Boyd, Charlottesville, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,918,822.PN.&OS=PN/10,918,822&RS=PN/10,918,822

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Systems for Controlling Infusion Pump

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,918,789, initially filed June 5, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for “methods and systems for controlling an infusion pump.” The co-inventors are Robert J. Bryant Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire, Geoffrey P. Spencer, Manchester, New Hampshire, Marc A. Mandro, Bow, New Hampshire, and Patricia M. Armstrong, New Boston, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,918,789.PN.&OS=PN/10,918,789&RS=PN/10,918,789

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Arm Prosthetic Device with Antenna Including Housing

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,918,500, initially filed Aug. 14, 2017) developed by seven co-inventors for an “arm prosthetic device with antenna including housing as radiating element.” The co-inventors are Christopher O. Evans, Amherst, New Hampshire, N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire, Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, Keith D. Violette, Sandown, New Hampshire, Stewart M. Coulter, Bedford, New Hampshire, Thomas A. Doyon, Manchester, New Hampshire, and David Blumberg Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,918,500.PN.&OS=PN/10,918,500&RS=PN/10,918,500