N.H. patents through Feb. 28

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for CDMA/EVDO Virtualization

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,932,164, initially filed Jan. 29, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for CDMA/EVDO virtualization. The co-inventors are Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Arun Seshadri, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,932,164.PN.&OS=PN/10,932,164&RS=PN/10,932,164

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Simulation of Shearographic Imaging

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,931,899, initially filed Dec. 17, 2019) developed by Michael J. DeWeert, Kaneohe, Hawaii, for “systems and methods for simulation of shearographic imaging.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,931,899.PN.&OS=PN/10,931,899&RS=PN/10,931,899

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Correlating Packets in Communications Networks

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,931,797, initially filed April 21, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for “correlating packets in communications networks.” The co-inventors are David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Pierre Mallett III, Herndon, Virginia, Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Robert T. Perry, Ashburn, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,931,797.PN.&OS=PN/10,931,797&RS=PN/10,931,797

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Methods, Systems for Certificate Filtering

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,931,661, initially filed March 5, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “methods and systems for certificate filtering.” The co-inventors are Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, and David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,931,661.PN.&OS=PN/10,931,661&RS=PN/10,931,661

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Uplink Measurements for Wireless Systems

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,931,496, initially filed April 14, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “uplink measurements for wireless systems.” The co-inventors are Ajay Sharma, Pune, India, and Somasekhar Pemmasani, Bangalore, India. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,931,496.PN.&OS=PN/10,931,496&RS=PN/10,931,496

Astronics AeroSat Assigned Patent for Information Transfer Using Discrete-Frequency Signals, Instantaneous Frequency Measurement

Astronics AeroSat, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,931,386, initially filed Feb. 4, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “information transfer using discrete-frequency signals and instantaneous frequency measurement.” The co-inventors are Richard P. Lizotte, Hudson, New Hampshire, Jonathan E. Epstein, Acton, Massachusetts, and John M. Wilson, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,931,386.PN.&OS=PN/10,931,386&RS=PN/10,931,386

Ardent Concepts Assigned Patent for Controlled-Impedance Circuit Board Connector Assembly

Ardent Concepts, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,931,040, initially filed Aug. 1, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “controlled-impedance circuit board connector assembly.” The co-inventors are Sergio Diaz, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Gordon A. Vinther, Hampton, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,931,040.PN.&OS=PN/10,931,040&RS=PN/10,931,040

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Storing Information in Non-Volatile Memory

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,929,252, initially filed Aug. 14, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “circuit and method for storing information in non-volatile memory during a loss of power event.” The co-inventors are Juan Manuel Cesaretti, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Alejandro Gabriel, Milesi, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,929,252.PN.&OS=PN/10,929,252&RS=PN/10,929,252

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Mobility Device

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,926,756, initially filed Oct. 18, 2017) developed by six co-inventors for a mobility device. The co-inventors are Susan D. Dastous, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Daniel F. Pawlowski, Raymond, New Hampshire, Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire, Elizabeth Rousseau, Concord, New Hampshire, David J. Meehan, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Tania M. F. Zirn, Chester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,926,756.PN.&OS=PN/10,926,756&RS=PN/10,926,756

Nemo Equipment Assigned Patent for Seam Forming System, Method

Nemo Equipment, Dover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,926,484, initially filed Feb. 19, 2019) developed by Camon Brensinger, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “seam forming system and method.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,926,484.PN.&OS=PN/10,926,484&RS=PN/10,926,484

Lean Steer Difference Assigned Patent for Lean-to-Steer Device

Lean Steer Difference, Campton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,926,159, initially filed July 24, 2018) developed by Corey C. Smith, Campton, New Hampshire, for a “lean-to-steer device with motorized steering responses.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,926,159.PN.&OS=PN/10,926,159&RS=PN/10,926,159

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Apparatus, System, Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,926,030, initially filed Oct. 3, 2016) developed by five co-inventors for an “apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.” The co-inventors are Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Bright C. K. Foo, Hollis, New Hampshire, Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, and Lisa A. Gustin, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,926,030.PN.&OS=PN/10,926,030&RS=PN/10,926,030

Mound Laser & Photonics Center Assigned Patent for Metallized Components, Surgical Instruments

Mound Laser and Photonics Center, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,925,663, initially filed Nov. 15, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for “metallized components and surgical instruments.” The co-inventors are Michael W. Davis, Rockford, Minnesota, Douglas P. Riemer, Waconia, Minnesota, Clark T. Olsen, Dassel, Minnesota, Steven R. Lagergren, Litchfield, Minnesota, and Paul V. Pesavento, Hutchinson, Minnesota. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,925,663.PN.&OS=PN/10,925,663&RS=PN/10,925,663

Lantos Technologies Assigned Patent for Fiducial Markers for Fluorescent 3D Imaging

Lantos Technologies, Derry, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,925,493, initially filed March 14, 2014) developed by seven co-inventors for “fiducial markers for fluorescent 3D imaging.” The co-inventors are Alison M. Forsyth, Boston, Massachusetts, Daniel Vlasic, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Ben Frantzdale, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Alban de Brouchoven de Bergeyck, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Xiaowei Chen, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Manas Menon, Boston, Massachusetts, Federico Frigerio, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,925,493.PN.&OS=PN/10,925,493&RS=PN/10,925,493

Kerflummox Holdings Assigned Patent for C. Bot Prevention in Infused Coffee

Kerflummox Holdings, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,925,299, initially filed June 20, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “C. bot prevention in infused coffee.” The co-inventors are Janice Benson, Etna, New Hampshire, and Oussama Sabky, Dedham, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,925,299.PN.&OS=PN/10,925,299&RS=PN/10,925,299

Eagle Technology Assigned Patent for Optimizing Intermodulation Performance of Receivers

Eagle Technology, Melbourne, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,931,321, initially filed Jan. 8, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “system and method for optimizing intermodulation performance of receivers.” The co-inventors are Daniel W. Ericson, Hollis, New Hampshire, Mac L. Hartless, Forest, Virginia, Dennis R. Layne, Forest, Virginia, Nathan T. Prosser, Rochester, New York, and Catherine D. Royster, Lynchburg, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,931,321.PN.&OS=PN/10,931,321&RS=PN/10,931,321

Greenhill Antiballistics Assigned Patent for Gradient Nanoparticle-Carbon Allotrope-Polymer Composite Material

Greenhill Antiballistics, Davidson, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,926,513, initially filed Oct. 18, 2011) developed by two co-inventors for a “gradient nanoparticle-carbon allotrope-polymer composite material.” The co-inventors are Zachary R. Greenhill, New York, and Joseph J. Belbruno, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,926,513.PN.&OS=PN/10,926,513&RS=PN/10,926,513

Protolabs Assigned Patent for Automated Fabrication Price Quoting, Fabrication Ordering

Protolabs, Maple Plain, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,929,904, initially filed Oct. 22, 2013) developed by two co-inventors for “automated fabrication price quoting and fabrication ordering for computer-modeled structures.” The co-inventors are James L. Jacobs II, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Steven M. Lynch, Hudson, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,929,904.PN.&OS=PN/10,929,904&RS=PN/10,929,904

