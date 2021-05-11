NH patents through May 9

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from May 2 to May 9.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Radiation-Hardened D Flip-Flop Circuit

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,998,890, initially filed Dec. 29, 2017) developed by six co-inventors for "radiation-hardened D flip-flop circuit." The co-inventors are Bin Li, Chantilly, Virginia, David Bostedo, Fairfax, Virginia, Landon J. Caley, Fredricksburg, Virginia, Nicholas J. Chiolino, Fayetteville, Arkansas, Patrick Fleming, Redondo Beach, California, and David D. Moser, Haymarket, Virginia.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Coil Actuated Position Sensor with Reflected Magnetic Field

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Commissariat A L'energie Atomique Et Aux Energies Alternatives, Paris, France, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,996,289, initially filed May 26, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for "coil actuated position sensor with reflected magnetic field." The co-inventors are Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, Claude Fermon, Orsay, France, Myriam Pannetier-Lecoeur, Bures sur Yvette, France, and Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Device to Determine Volume of Fluid Dispensed

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,995,742, initially filed May 9, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a "device to determine volume of fluid dispensed." The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire.

***

Albany International Assigned Patent for Fiber Structure, Composite Material Part Incorporating Such Structure

Albany International, Rochester, New Hampshire, and Safran Ceramics, Le Haillan, France, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,995,431, initially filed Nov. 9, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for a "fiber structure and a composite material part incorporating such a structure." The co-inventors are Marie Lefebvre, Moissy-Cramayel, France, Francois Charleux, Bordeaux, France, Dominique Coupe, Moissy-Cramayel, France, Brock Gilbertson, Dover, New Hampshire, and Julie-Anne Bouchet, Lee, New Hampshire.

***

Polar Vortex Assigned Patent for Water Treatment Device

Polar Vortex, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,995,023, initially filed Aug. 13, 2018) developed by Gary Powell, North Reading, Massachusetts, for water treatment device.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,994,871, initially filed April 24, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for an "apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery." The co-inventors are Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, and Cory L. Adams, Pembroke, New Hampshire.

***

Klear-View Camera Assigned Patent for Method for Providing Front-Oriented Visual Information to Vehicle Driver

Klear-View Camera, Danville, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,994,657, initially filed Nov. 26, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a "system and method for providing front-oriented visual information to vehicle driver." The co-inventors are Steven R. Petrillo, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Robert Michael Roeger, Danville, New Hampshire.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Detecting Coupling to Patient

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,994,074, initially filed April 13, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a "system, method, and apparatus for detecting coupling to a patient using one or more electric-field sensors." The co-inventors are David Blumberg Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, and Michael F. Bellino, Bradford, New Hampshire.

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Methods for Cardiovascular-Dynamics Correlated Imaging

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,993,677, initially filed March 2, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for "systems and methods for cardiovascular-dynamics correlated imaging." The co-inventors are Ryan J. Halter, Lyme, New Hampshire, Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Alexander Hartov, Enfield, New Hampshire.

***