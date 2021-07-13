N.H. patents through July 14

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from July 4 to July 11.

***

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Custodianship Model for Decentralized Track Fusion

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,057,740, initially filed Sept. 30, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “custodianship model for decentralized track fusion.” The co-inventors are Eric N. Duchon, Arlington, Massachusetts, I-Ju L. Nelson, Lexington, Massachusetts, Sarah E. Li, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Helen M. Vo, South Lake Tahoe, California, and Daniel I. Zwillinger, Newton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,57,740.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,57,740&RS=PN/1,10,57,740

***

Position Imaging Assigned Patent for Modular Shelving Systems for Package Tracking

Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,057,590, initially filed Nov. 30, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “modular shelving systems for package tracking.” The co-inventors are Alex Seiger, Concord, New Hampshire, Shahzad Farooq Kirmani, Scarborough, Maine, and Edward L. Hill, Exeter, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,57,590.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,57,590&RS=PN/1,10,57,590

***

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Self-Interference Signal Cancellation

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,057,067, initially filed April 13, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “self-interference signal cancellation.” The co-inventors are Mark D. Hickle, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Robert W. Sepanek, Milford, New Hampshire, and Mark E. Stuenkel, Goffstown, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,57,067.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,57,067&RS=PN/1,10,57,067

***

XMOS Assigned Patent for Method for Generating Advanced Feature Discrimination Vectors

XMOS, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,056,097, initially filed July 23, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “method and system for generating advanced feature discrimination vectors for use in speech recognition.” The co-inventors are Kevin M. Short, Durham, New Hampshire, and Brian Hone, Ipswich, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,56,097.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,56,097&RS=PN/1,10,56,097

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Shadow Memory Checking

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,055,165, initially filed Nov. 26, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for shadow memory checking. The co-inventors are Nicolas Rigoni, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Fernando Orge, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Lucas Intile, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nicolas Rafael Biberidis, Barcelona, Spain, and Leandro Tozzi, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,55,165.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,55,165&RS=PN/1,10,55,165

***

AMI Research & Development Assigned Patent for Scanning Device

AMI Research and Development, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,054,716, initially filed Jan. 17, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a scanning device. The co-inventors are John T. Apostolos, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, and William Mouyos, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,54,716.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,54,716&RS=PN/1,10,54,716

***

SIG Sauer Assigned Patent for Cant Sensitivity Level

SIG Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,054,217, initially filed June 12, 2018) developed by Joseph Fruechtel, Wilsonville, Oregon, for a “cant sensitivity level.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,54,217.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,54,217&RS=PN/1,10,54,217

***

Vegapure Water System Assigned Patent for High Voltage Based Water Disinfection Method

Vegapure Water System, Windham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,053,140, initially filed February 18, 2020) developed by Souheil Benzerrouk, Windham, New Hampshire, for a “high voltage (plasma) based water disinfection method and system for water containers.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,53,140.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,53,140&RS=PN/1,10,53,140

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Cassette System Integrated Apparatus

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,052,181, initially filed Oct. 9, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “cassette system integrated apparatus.” The co-inventors are Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire, Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, James D. Dale, Milton, Florida, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,52,181.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,52,181&RS=PN/1,10,52,181



***

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM JULY 4 – JULY 11

Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, July 11 – The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

***

CertainTeed Assigned Patent for Solar Heat-Reflective Roofing Granules, Solar Heat-Reflective Shingles

CertainTeed, Malvern, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,053,684, initially filed April 25, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “solar heat-reflective roofing granules, solar heat-reflective shingles and process for producing the same.” The co-inventors are Ming Liang Shiao, Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Tihana Tresler, Derry, New Hampshire, Husnu M. Kalkanoglu, Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, and Walter T. Stephens, Cleveland, Ohio. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,054,063.PN.&OS=PN/11,054,063&RS=PN/11,054,063

***

Stout Medical Group Assigned Patent for Expandable Support Device

Stout Medical Group, Warrington, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,051,954, initially filed July 24, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for an “expandable support device and method of use.” The co-inventors are E. Skott Greenhalgh, Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, John-Paul Romano, Chalfont, Pennsylvania, and Michael P. Igoe, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,051,954.PN.&OS=PN/11,051,954&RS=PN/11,051,954

***

MKS Instruments Assigned Patent for Actively Cooled Vacuum Isolation Valve

MKS Instruments, Andover, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,054,058, initially filedMay 10, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for an “actively cooled vacuum isolation valve.” The co-inventors are Gordon Hill, Arlington, Massachusetts, David F. Broyer, Kingston, New Hampshire, David C. Neumeister, Longmont, Colorado, and Bradly Raymond Lefevre, Lakewood, Colorado. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,054,058.PN.&OS=PN/11,054,058&RS=PN/11,054,058

***

Litmus Software Assigned Patent for Improving Designs of Electronic Mail Message Templates

Litmus Software, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,055,483, initially filed March 10, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “methods and systems for improving designs of electronic mail message templates.” The co-inventors are Matthew James Brindley, Boston, Massachusetts, Brendan Caffrey, Somerville, Massachusetts, Gary John Heslop, Runcorn, United Kingdom, and Albert Andrus Lamb, Exeter, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,055,483.PN.&OS=PN/11,055,483&RS=PN/11,055,483

***

Velico Medical Assigned Patent for Contemporaneous Stabilization of Active Proteins During Spray Drying

Velico Medical, Beverly, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,052,045, initially filed Dec. 19, 2016) developed by six co-inventors for “formulations and methods for contemporaneous stabilization of active proteins during spray drying and storage.” The co-inventors are Qiyong Peter Liu, Newton, Massachusetts, Junqing Cui, West Roxbury, Massachusetts, Rud Karly Lucien, Lynn, Massachusetts, Ryan Carney, Hudson, New Hampshire, Jihae Sohn, Brighton, Massachusetts, and Michelle Arya, Medford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,52,045.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,52,045&RS=PN/1,10,52,045