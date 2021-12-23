Keep in touch

If you’ve been forwarded this newsletter and want to subscribe, add your email at the Granite Geek blog: granitegeek.concordmonitor.com
I wholeheartedly support the idea of a historic marker celebrating BASIC and DTSS and would be delighted to sign a petition. My first exposure to computing was in 1969 at Mt. Hermon School (MA). We had two teletype terminals that connected to DTSS at 300 baud. The school went on to buy a DEC PDP-11 computer and start its own timesharing service.
I was never successful with the lander but took a perverse pleasure in seeing how fast I could get it to impact….
