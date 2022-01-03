N.H. patents through Jan. 2

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Dec. 20, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Federated X2 Gateway

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,206,584, initially filed Jan. 28, 2020) developed by eight co-inventors for a federated X2 gateway. The co-inventors are Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Pratik Mehta, Pune, India, Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire, Anupam Goyal, Pune, India, and Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,206,584.PN.&OS=PN/11,206,584&RS=PN/11,206,584

***

L-3 Communications Assigned Patent for Fusion Night Vision System

L-3 Communications, Londonderry, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,206,341, initially filed Aug. 16, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “fusion night vision system.” The co-inventors are Matthew Reed, New Boston, New Hampshire, and Joseph W. Robbins, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,206,341.PN.&OS=PN/11,206,341&RS=PN/11,206,341

***

Ardent Concepts Assigned Patent for Controlled-Impedance Compliant Cable Termination

Ardent Concepts, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,205,877, initially filed Oct. 1, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “controlled-impedance compliant cable termination.” The co-inventors are Sergio Diaz, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Gordon A. Vinther, Hampton, New Hampshire, and Joseph F. DiDonna, Lee, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,205,877.PN.&OS=PN/11,205,877&RS=PN/11,205,877

***

iCAD Assigned Patent for Method for Assessing Breast Cancer Risk Using Imagery

iCAD, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,205,265, initially filed Nov. 22, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “system and method for assessing breast cancer risk using imagery.” The co-inventors are Per Frans Leonard Hall, Stockholm, Sweden, Mikael Emil Dan Eriksson, Taby, Sweden, Kourosh Jafari-Khouzani, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Senthil Periaswamy, Hollis, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,205,265.PN.&OS=PN/11,205,265&RS=PN/11,205,265

***

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic Assigned Patent for Mobile Shield for Protection from Projectiles, Radiation

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,204,222, initially filed Dec. 9, 2019) developed by Neal M. Boucher, Newport, New Hampshire, for a “mobile shield for protection from projectiles and radiation.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,204,222.PN.&OS=PN/11,204,222&RS=PN/11,204,222

***

Lantos Technologies Assigned Patent for Providing of Inflatable Membranes

Lantos Technologies, Derry, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,203,135, initially filed July 11, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “manufacture of inflatable membranes.” The co-inventors are Robert J. Fei, Newton, Massachusetts, Michael L. Rishton, Reading, Massachusetts, Jonathan Aguilar, Haverhill, Massachusetts, and Lydia Gregoret, Concord, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,203,135.PN.&OS=PN/11,203,135&RS=PN/11,203,135

***

Lantos Technologies Assigned Patent for Manufacture of Inflatable Membranes

Lantos Technologies, Derry, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,203,134, initially filed Dec. 18, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for “manufacture of inflatable membranes.” The co-inventors are Robert J. Fei, Newton, Massachusetts, Michael L. Rishton, Reading, Massachusetts, Jonathan Aguilar, Haverhill, Massachusetts, and Lydia Gregoret, Wakefield, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,203,134.PN.&OS=PN/11,203,134&RS=PN/11,203,134

***

Alert Innovation Assigned Patent for Order Fulfillment System

Alert Innovation, North Billerica, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,203,486, initially filed May 22, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for an order fulfillment system. The co-inventors are John G. Lert Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts, William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire, Julian Warhurst, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and Mark Solomon, Lexington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO2&Sect2=HITOFF&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsearch-adv.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&d=PALL&S1=11,203,486.PN.&OS=PN/11,203,486&RS=PN/11,203,486

***

Persimmon Technologies Assigned Patent for Substrate Transport Vacuum Platform

Persimmon Technologies, Wakefield, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,205,583, initially filed Dec. 10, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “substrate transport vacuum platform.” The co-inventors are Christopher Hofmeister, Hampstead, New Hampshire, and Martin Hosek, Lowell, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,205,583.PN.&OS=PN/11,205,583&RS=PN/11,205,583

***

Exagrid Systems Assigned Patent for Accelerated, Memory Efficient Similarity Matching

Exagrid Systems, Marlborough, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,204,907, initially filed Dec. 5, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for an “accelerated and memory efficient similarity matching.” The co-inventors are Adrian T. VanderSpek, Worcester, Massachusetts, Luis Arruda, Wrentham, Massachusetts, Jamey C. Poirier, Grafton, Massachusetts, Stephen A. Smith, Bedford, New Hampshire, Raz Zieber, Westborough, Massachusetts, and Peter Watkins, Newton Center, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,204,907.PN.&OS=PN/11,204,907&RS=PN/11,204,907

***

Teradiode Assigned Patent for Polarization-Adjusted, Shape-Adjusted Beam Operation for Materials Processing

Teradiode, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,204,506, initially filed Sept. 9, 2016) developed by five co-inventors for “polarization-adjusted and shape-adjusted beam operation for materials processing.” The co-inventors are Parviz Tayebati, Sherborn, Massachusetts, Bien Chann, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Wang-Long Zhou, Andover, Massachusetts, Francisco Villarreal-Saucedo, Middleton, Massachusetts, and Robin Huang, North Billerica, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,204,506.PN.&OS=PN/11,204,506&RS=PN/11,204,506

***

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Assigned Patent for Amorphous Germanium Waveguides for Spectroscopic Sensing

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,204,327, initially filed Nov. 21, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for “amorphous germanium waveguides for spectroscopic sensing and data communication applications.” The co-inventors are Eveline Postelnicu, Somerville, Massachusetts, Samarth Aggarwal, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Kazumi Wada, Lexington, Massachusetts, Jurgen Michel, Arlington, Massachusetts, Lionel C. Kimerling, Concord, Massachusetts, Michelle L. Clark, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Anuradha M. Agarwal, Weston, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,204,327.PN.&OS=PN/11,204,327&RS=PN/11,204,327

***

PATENTS ASSIGNED TO COMPANIES IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM DEC. 26 – JAN. 2

Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Jan. 2 – The following federal patents were assigned to companies in New Hampshire.

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Water Injection, Venting of Plasma Arc Torch

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,212,904, initially filed Nov. 6, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “water injection and venting of a plasma arc torch.” The co-inventors are Madhura Mitra, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Soumya Mitra, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Stephen Liebold, Grantham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,212,904.PN.&OS=PN/11,212,904&RS=PN/11,212,904

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Inter-Cell Fractional Frequency Reuse Scheduler

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,212,820, initially filed July 21, 2020) developed by nine co-inventors for an “inter-cell fractional frequency reuse scheduler.” The co-inventors are Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Murali Talluri, Shirley, Massachusetts, Praveen Puvvadi, San Francisco, California, Mohit Chugh, Nashua, New Hampshire, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Anoop Kumar, Pune, India, Syed Intekhab Anjum, Pune, India, Santosh Kumar Pandey, Pune, India, and Sharique Qureshi, Pune, India. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,212,820.PN.&OS=PN/11,212,820&RS=PN/11,212,820

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Method for Electronic Patient Care

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,210,611, initially filed Dec. 21, 2012) developed by three co-inventors for a “system, method, and apparatus for electronic patient care.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, John J. Biasi, Groton, Massachusetts, and Eric L. Pribyl, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,210,611.PN.&OS=PN/11,210,611&RS=PN/11,210,611

***

Schul International Assigned Patent for Expansion Joint Seal with Positioned Load Transfer Member

Schul International, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,210,408, initially filed April 30, 2019) developed by Steven R. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire, for an “expansion joint seal with positioned load transfer member.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,210,408.PN.&OS=PN/11,210,408&RS=PN/11,210,408

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Methods for Detection of Airborne Contaminants

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,209,376, initially filed June 13, 2013) developed by two co-inventors for “systems, sensing devices and methods for detection of airborne contaminants.” The co-inventors are Joseph J. Belbruno, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Susanne E. Tanski, Grantham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,209,376.PN.&OS=PN/11,209,376&RS=PN/11,209,376

***

FCX Solar Assigned Patent for Method for Flexible Solar Tracker, Testing

FCX Solar, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,209,337, initially filed July 1, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for a “system and method for flexible solar tracker and testing.” The co-inventors are Christopher Thomas Needham, Mountain View, Hawaii, and Frank Carl Oudheusden, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,209,337.PN.&OS=PN/11,209,337&RS=PN/11,209,337

***

ASC Engineered Solutions Assigned Patent for Pre-Assembled Coupling Assembly with Cap

ASC Engineered Solutions, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,209,107, initially filed July 24, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “pre-assembled coupling assembly with cap.” The co-inventors are Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island, and Stephen Eric Scott, North Kingstown, Rhode Island. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,209,107.PN.&OS=PN/11,209,107&RS=PN/11,209,107

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Chimeric NK Receptor, Methods for Treating Cancer

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,208,454, initially filed May 17, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “chimeric NK receptor and methods for treating cancer.” The co-inventors are Tong Zhang, Beijing, China, and Charles L. Sentman, Grantham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,208,454.PN.&OS=PN/11,208,454&RS=PN/11,208,454

***

206 Ortho Assigned Patent for Method for Treating Bone Fractures

206 Ortho, Deerfield, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,207,109, initially filed Nov. 1, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for a “method and apparatus for treating bone fractures, and/or for fortifying and/or augmenting bone, including the provision and use of composite implants, and novel composite structures which may be used for medical and non-medical applications.” The co-inventors are Jeffrey A. D’Agostino, Deerfield, New Hampshire, Robert S. Whitehouse, Lexington, Massachusetts, Arthur Watterson, Nashua, New Hampshire, Werner Blank, Wilton, Connecticut, Charles Hegedus, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Sandip Agarwal, Arlington, Massachusetts, and Elizabeth Nelson, Wellesley, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,207,109.PN.&OS=PN/11,207,109&RS=PN/11,207,109

***

Sqairz Assigned Patent for Golf Shoe

Sqairz, Windham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,206,893, initially filed Nov. 13, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a golf shoe. The co-inventors are Robert Winskowicz, Windham, New Hampshire, and Joseph Napurano, Natick, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,206,893.PN.&OS=PN/11,206,893&RS=PN/11,206,893

***

Hyland Software Assigned Patent for Graphical User Interface for Macro Generation

Hyland Software, Westlake, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,204,789, initially filed Sept. 9, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “graphical user interface for macro generation, modification, and verification.” The co-inventors are Edward Hinton, Dover, New Hampshire, Frank Pulito, Berlin, Massachusetts, Greg Giannone, Ayer, Massachusetts, Jonathan Ferrin, Derry, New Hampshire, and Zachary Chupka, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,204,789.PN.&OS=PN/11,204,789&RS=PN/11,204,789