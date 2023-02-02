Big onshore wind project in Maine gets OK

A 1,000-megawatt wind farm in northern Maine (already the region’s wind-power leader) has been approved by the state PUC, along with a 345-kilovolt transmission line. Massachuseets will but 60% of the power and Maine 40%. Story from UtilityDive is here.

Longroad Energy expects its roughly $2 billion wind farm will produce about 3.2 million MWh a year, according to its redacted term sheet. Maine used about 11.7 million MWh in 2019, according to the Maine Governor’s Energy Office. The company expects to build the King Pine wind farm in stages, with construction planned to begin in 2026. Longroad Energy anticipates power to begin flowing from the project by late 2028.

As you would expect, there is debate about who should pay the construction cost.