N.H. patents through Feb. 5

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Feb. 5.

***

Determining an Action by an Electronic Device Based on Voltage at a Port of the Electronic Device

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11567890 B2, initially filed June 26, 2019) developed by Wade Bussing, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Maxwell McNally, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Determining an action by an electronic device based on voltage at a port of the electronic device.”

***

Shoe With Multilayer Upper

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11564441 B2, initially filed Feb. 22, 2019) developed by three inventors Scott Patt, Greenland, New Hampshire; James Jackman Chan, Jersey City, New Jersey; and Jeffrey Mokos, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Shoe with multilayer upper.”

***

Methods and Systems for Efficient Virtualization of Inline Transparent Computer Networking Devices

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11570138 B2, initially filed March 18, 2022) developed by four inventors Richard Goodwin, York, Maine; Paul Sprague, North Berwick, Maine; Peter Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for efficient virtualization of inline transparent computer networking devices.”

***

Control Systems and Methods for Blood or Fluid Handling Medical Devices

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11568043 B2, initially filed Nov. 1, 2019) developed by six inventors Todd A. Ballantyne, Amherst, New Hampshire; Jon H. Cook, Bradford, New Hampshire; Benjamin E. Colburn, Deerfield, New Hampshire; Andrew E. Harner, Manchester, New Hampshire; Corey Christous, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Shane Whalen, Campbell, California, for “Control systems and methods for blood or fluid handling medical devices.”

***

Method for Light Treatment Planning Using Location-Informed Models

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11565128 B2, initially filed June 30, 2020) developed by Ethan Phillip M. Larochelle, Thetford Center, Vermont, and Brian W. Pogue, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Method for light treatment planning using location-informed models.”

***

Calibration of a Machine Learning Confidence Score

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11567630 B2, initially filed May 13, 2022) developed by six inventors Jonathan Hewitt, Exeter, New Hampshire; Flora Kidani, Wilton, Connecticut; Anne Baron, Ansonia, Connecticut; John Canneto, Rye, New York; William Cashman, Durham, New Hampshire; and Michael Marcinelli, North Andover, Massachusetts, for “Calibration of a machine learning confidence score.”

***

MaxMesh: Mesh Backhaul Routing

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11570112 B2, initially filed July 20, 2020) developed by Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, for ”MaxMesh: mesh backhaul routing.”

***

Portable Airline Inter-Passenger Shield

WINDHAM PACKAGING, LLC, Windham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11565816 B2, initially filed March 26, 2021) developed by Elizabeth Varriano-Marston, Windham, New Hampshire, and Casey B. LaCourse, Sutton, Vermont, for “Portable airline inter-passenger shield.”

***

Polymer Glass Transition Temperature Manipulation via Z/E Hydrazone Photoswitching

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11566089 B2, initially filed Sept. 10, 2020) developed by four inventors Ivan Abrahamian, Hanover, New Hampshire; Sirun Yang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Laura L. Jeliazkov, Bethesda, Maryland; and Jared D. Harris, Colorado Springs, Colorado, for “Polymer glass transition temperature manipulation via Z/E hydrazone photoswitching.”

***

Solar Lamps With Radial Elements

LUMINAID LAB, LLC, Littleton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11570876 B2, initially filed Feb. 11, 2022) developed by Andrea M. Sreshta, Houston, Texas, and Anna Ruth Stork, Sherborn, Massachusetts, for “Solar lamps with radial elements.”

***

Molecularly Imprinted Polymer Sensors

FRESHAIR SENSOR, LLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11567049 B2, initially filed March 30, 2020) developed by Joseph J. BelBruno, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Molecularly imprinted polymer sensors.”

***

Interactive Exercise and Training System and Method

LITEBOXER TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11567564 B2, initially filed Jan. 25, 2022) developed by Jeffrey W. Morin, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Andrew J. Rollins, Rowley, Massachusetts, for “Interactive exercise and training system and method.”

***

Multi-Stage Handover

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11570680 B2, initially filed April 28, 2020) developed by Lakshmikishore Nittala, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Hritesh Yadav, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Multi-stage handover.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Medical Imaging Using Differencing of Multiple Fluorophores

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11564639 B2, initially filed Feb. 13, 2014) developed by seven inventors Kenneth Tichauer, Chicago, Illinois; Robert W. Holt, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Frederic Leblond, Montreal, Canada; Pablo Valdes, Hanover, New Hampshire; Brian W. Pogue, Hanover, New Hampshire; Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire; and David W. Roberts, Lyme, New Hampshire, for “Method and apparatus for medical imaging using differencing of multiple fluorophores.”

***

Wide High Voltage Swing Input Comparator Stage With Matching Overdrive

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11569808 B2, initially filed Oct. 29, 2021) developed by four inventors Tuli Luthuli Dake, Plano, Texas; Satish Kumar Vemuri, Raleigh, North Carolina; Ritesh Jitendra Oza, Plano, Texas; and Laszlo Balogh, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Wide high voltage swing input comparator stage with matching overdrive.”

***

Composite Electrophoretic Particles and Variable Transmission Films Containing the Same

E INK CORPORATION, Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11567388 B2, initially filed Jan. 29, 2020) developed by eight inventors Jin-Gyu Park, Lexington, Massachusetts; Richard J. Paolini, Jr., Framingham, Massachusetts; Peter Carsten Bailey Widger, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jillian Smith, Dorchester, Massachusetts; Jay William Anseth, Canton, Massachusetts; Craig A. Herb, Medford, Massachusetts; George G. Harris, Woburn, Massachusetts; and Mark Benjamin Romanowsky, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Composite electrophoretic particles and variable transmission films containing the same.”

***

Compact Hearing Aids

NANOEAR CORPORATION, INC., Houston, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11570555 B2, initially filed Dec. 29, 2021) developed by three inventors Michael M. Moore, Miami Beach, Florida; Smruti Mirchandani, Houston, Texas; and Christoph Menzel, New London, New Hampshire, for “Compact hearing aids.”

***

Fluid Flow Control and Delivery via Multiple Fluid Pumps

FRESENIUS KABI USA, LLC, Lake Zurich, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 11566614 B2, initially filed Oct. 7, 2019) developed by three inventors Jesse E. Ambrosina, Topsfield, Massachusetts; Benjamin G. Powers, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Michael J. Scarsella, Merrimac, Massachusetts, for “Fluid flow control and delivery via multiple fluid pumps.”

***

Millimeter Wave Phased Array

RAYTHEON COMPANY, Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11569574 B2, initially filed May 21, 2019) developed by four inventors James E. Benedict, Lowell, Massachusetts; John P. Haven, Lowell, Massachusetts; Peter J. Adams, Hudson, New Hampshire; and Thomas V. Sikina, Acton, Massachusetts, for “Millimeter wave phased array.”

***

System and Method for Laser Beveling and/or Polishing

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION, Oxford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11565350 B2, initially filed May 24, 2019) developed by seven inventors Jeffrey P. Sercel, Hollis, New Hampshire; Marco Mendes, Manchester, New Hampshire; Rouzbeh Sarrafi, Fremont, New Hampshire; Joshua Schoenly, Nashua, New Hampshire; Xiangyang Song, Acton, Massachusetts; Mathew Hannon, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Miroslaw Sokol, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “System and method for laser beveling and/or polishing.”

***

Method and Apparatus to Optimize Power Clamping

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11569857 B2, initially filed July 23, 2021) developed by three inventors Rong Jiang, San Diego, California; Khushali Shah, San Diego, California; and Peter Bacon, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Method and apparatus to optimize power clamping.”