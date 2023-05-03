N.H. patents through April 30

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through April 30.

***

Handgun and Magazine Therefor

SIG SAUER INC., Newingtion, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11635266 B2, initially filed Feb. 28, 2022) developed by three inventors Adrian Thomele, Stratham, New Hampshire; Jason Knight, Exeter, New Hampshire; and Scott D. Shinkle, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Handgun and magazine therefor.”

***

Two-Dimensional Stimuli-Responsive Covalent Organic Frameworks With High Intrinsic Conductivity

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11634446 B2, initially filed April 22, 2020) developed by three inventors Katherine A. Mirica, Hanover, New Hampshire; Zheng Meng, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Robert M. Stolz, Lyme, New Hampshire, for “Two-dimensional stimuli-responsive covalent organic frameworks with high intrinsic conductivity.”

***

Computer-Vision-Based Object Tracking and Guidance Module

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11637962 B2, initially filed July 9, 2021) developed by five inventors Brian Martel, Farmington, New Hampshire; YiFeng Xiong, Madbury, New Hampshire; Drew Anthony Schena, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Narasimhachary Nallana Chakravarty, Rollinsford, New Hampshire; and Rafal Piotrowski, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Computer-vision-based object tracking and guidance module.”

***

Dirty Water and Exhaust Constituent Free, Direct Steam Generation, Convaporator System, Apparatus and Method

XDI HOLDINGS, LLC, Bedford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11635202 B2, initially filed Feb. 28, 2017) developed by three inventors James C. Juranitch, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Raymond Clifford Skinner, Coral Springs, Florida; and Alan Craig Reynolds, Novi, Michigan, for “Dirty water and exhaust constituent free, direct steam generation, convaporator system, apparatus and method.”

***

Dosimetry Systems for Radiation Treatment Using Radiation-Detector-Triggered Cameras to Image Cherenkov Emissions or Thin-Sheet Scintillators

DOSEOPTICS, LLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11633627 B2, initially filed May 6, 2021) developed by seven inventors Venkataramanan Krishnaswamy, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Petr Bruza, Jr., Lebanon, New Hampshire; Michael Jermyn, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Brian W. Pogue, Hanover, New Hampshire; David Gladstone, Norwich, Vermont; Lesley A. Jarvis, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Irwin Tendler, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Dosimetry systems for radiation treatment using radiation-detector-triggered cameras to image Cherenkov emissions or thin-sheet scintillators.”

***

System and Method for Generating Fabrication Parameters of a Part to Be Fabricated

DESPREZ, LLC, New London, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11635747 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2020) developed by three inventors Jonathan Schwartz, New York City, New York; Max Friefeld, New York City, New York; and Oliver Ortlieb, New York City, New York, for “System and method for generating fabrication parameters of a part to be fabricated.”

***

System for Providing Pricing Information in a CAD a Product Program

DESPREZ, LLC, Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11636513 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2019) developed by James L. Jacobs, II, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “System for providing pricing information in a CAD a product program.”

***

Specimen Imaging With X-Ray and Optical Measurement

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11633145 B2, initially filed Oct. 21, 2020) developed by four inventors Brian Pogue, Hanover, New Hampshire; Samuel Streeter, Encampment, Wyoming; Benjamin Maloney, Princeton, Massachusetts; and Keith Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Specimen imaging with x-ray and optical measurement.”

***

Cassette System Integrated Apparatus

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11633526 B2, initially filed July 2, 2021) developed by five inventors Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Cassette system integrated apparatus.”

***

Method to Retrieve Security Keys of UE in Gateways

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11638181 B2, initially filed Sept. 27, 2021) developed by Arjun Nandyal, Bengaluru, India, for “Method to retrieve security keys of UE in gateways.”

***

Signal Correlation Estimator and Detector

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11637577 B1, initially filed Jan. 26, 2022) developed by three inventors Brandt J. Lomen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Steven R. Grimes, Brookline, New Hampshire; and Matthew Anderson, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for “Signal correlation estimator and detector.”

***

Product Dispensing System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11634311 B2, initially filed June 20, 2022) developed by seven inventors Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Benjamin W. Jones, Jr., Salisbury, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Casey P. Manning, Manchester, New Hampshire; Felix Winkler, Oakland, California; and Robert A. Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Product dispensing system.”

***

Solar Light With Port

LUMINAID LAB, LLC, Littleton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11635182 B2, initially filed Aug. 22, 2022) developed by Andrea M. Sreshta, Houston, Texas, and Anna Ruth Stork, Sherborn, Massachusetts, for “Solar light with port.”

***

Medium Connector

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11635161 B2, initially filed June 1, 2020) developed by Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Medium connector.”

***

Social Data Tracking Datastructures, Apparatuses, Methods and Systems

FMR LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11636471 B2, initially filed Dec. 15, 2017) developed by six inventors Michael Thibodeau, Bellingham, Massachusetts; Christopher Parson, Mansfield, Massachusetts; Matthew Ryan George, Scituate, Massachusetts; Randal J. August, Nashua, New Hampshire; Kersing Huang, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; and Vladimir Tsitrin, Acton, Massachusetts, for “Social data tracking datastructures, apparatuses, methods and systems.”

***

Door

FEDEX CORPORATION, Memphis, Tennessee has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0984357 S1, initially filed Feb. 25, 2020) developed by Sooshin Choi, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Spencer Winfield Trafton, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Door.”

***

***

Methods of Inhibiting PCSK9

OREGON HEALTH & SCIENCE UNIVERSITY, Portland, Oregon has been assigned a patent (No. US 11633379 B2, initially filed Jan. 4, 2018) developed by three inventors Jimmy Wu, Hanover, New Hampshire; Sergio Fazio, Portland, Oregon; and Hagai Tavori, Portland, Oregon, for “Methods of inhibiting PCSK9.”

***

Method for Improving Die Area and Power Efficiency in High Dynamic Range Digital Microphones

INVENSENSE, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11637537 B2, initially filed July 24, 2020) developed by Igor Mucha, Bratislava, Slovakia, and Michael Perrott, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Method for improving die area and power efficiency in high dynamic range digital microphones.”

***

Cable Connector for High Speed in Interconnects

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11637401 B2, initially filed March 8, 2021) developed by six inventors Mark W. Gailus, Concord, Massachusetts; Allan Astbury, Milford, New Hampshire; David Manter, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Durham, New Hampshire; Vysakh Sivarajan, Nashua, New Hampshire; and John Robert Dunham, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Cable connector for high speed in interconnects.”