Keep in touch

If you’ve been forwarded this newsletter and want to subscribe, add your email at the Granite Geek blog: granitegeek.concordmonitor.com Suggestions or comments? Drop me a line: dbrooks@cmonitor.com
I’m on Mastodon these days, the newsie.social server.
I wholeheartedly support the idea of a historic marker celebrating BASIC and DTSS and would be delighted to sign a petition. My first exposure to computing was in 1969 at Mt. Hermon School (MA). We had two teletype terminals that connected to DTSS at 300 baud. The school went on to buy a DEC PDP-11 computer and start its own timesharing service.
I was never successful with the lander but took a perverse pleasure in seeing how fast I could get it to impact….
Best Regards!
Dave,
I read Eversource and NH Saves have teamed up encourage heat pumps to replace electric hot water heaters.
Any idea if heat pumps would be of benefit to replace hot water produced by oil or propane heating systems.
Something to consider – an AV (autonomous vehicle or self-driving car) could be loaded with explosives and sent off to a target destination – no “martyr” at the wheel needed. It hasn’t been done yet, but AVs are already beginning to be deployed – so the possibility is there. To actually happen, no foreign fanatics needed, just our own disgruntled or mentally disturbed individuals – think of all the mass shootings in the US in recent years, ramping up lately. An AV could be sent to a school or other target from a remote location that could not easily be traced after the explosion. Even if it could, the perpetrator would be long gone. Such an AV might be rented or stolen, so the main cost to the perpetrator would be the explosive and a simple contact-switch triggering mechanism.
The FBI has taken this seriously – the following article from a trade journal covers only part of the concern:
https://www.iotworldtoday.com/transportation-logistics/self-driving-cars-present-terrorism-risk-fbi-says/
Of course, we already have cheap drones that could present a similar threat on a much smaller scale. But IMHO AVs loaded with explosives are a whole new horror show.