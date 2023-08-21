N.H. patents through Aug. 20

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Aug. 20.

Shoe

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0995053 S1, initially filed Feb. 16, 2021) developed by three inventors Jonathan Fontaine, Greenland, New Hampshire; Scott Patt, Greenland, New Hampshire; and Elizabeth Ishii, New York, New York, for “Shoe.”

Apparatus, System and Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11723841 B2, initially filed July 18, 2022) developed by five inventors Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Bright C. K. Foo, Hollis, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; and Lisa A. Gustin, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.”

Automated Control Mechanisms and Methods for Controlling Fluid Flow in a Hemodialysis Apparatus

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11725645 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2019) developed by seven inventors Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Catharine N. Flynn, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Automated control mechanisms and methods for controlling fluid flow in a hemodialysis apparatus.”

Unique IP Address in Ad-Hoc Base Station

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11729858 B2, initially filed June 22, 2020) developed by Azeem Hashmani, Newton, Massachusetts, and Arun Seshadri, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Unique IP address in ad-hoc base station.”

System and Method for Serving Interactive Advertising Content With Responsive Animations

YIELDMO, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11727197 B2, initially filed Dec. 23, 2021) developed by Terry McClendon, New York, New York, and David Sebag, New York, New York, for “System and method for serving interactive advertising content with responsive animations.”

Birfurcated Cannula Device

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11724056 B2, initially filed Sept. 7, 2018) developed by Jesse Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Birfurcated cannula device.”

Shoe Sole

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0995077 S1, initially filed Nov. 16, 2021) developed by three inventors Aubert Shepherd, Greenland, New Hampshire; Matthew Montross, Greenland, New Hampshire; and Brian Foresta, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Shoe sole.”

Shoe Sole

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0995073 S1, initially filed Feb. 19, 2021) developed by three inventors Scott Patt, Greenland, New Hampshire; Jose Tejada Bernard, Greenland, New Hampshire; and Christopher Newsome, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Shoe sole.”

Digital Reticle System

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11725908 B2, initially filed March 28, 2022) developed by four inventors Andrew W. York, Portland, Oregon; Gregory Scott Smith, Canton, Georgia; Richard Bradley Brumfield, Athens, Alabama; and Joseph Fruechtel, Portland, Oregon, for “Digital reticle system.”

Coupling Segment With Monolithic Pivot

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11725760 B2, initially filed May 20, 2022) developed by four inventors Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island; Jeffrey Brian Shaffer, Lipan, Texas; Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; and Stephen Eric Scott, North Kingstown, Rhode Island, for “Coupling segment with monolithic pivot.”

Method for Serving Interactive Content to a User

YIELDMO, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11727442 B2, initially filed June 30, 2021) developed by four inventors Jean Tran, New York, New York; Bo Wang, New York, New York; David Goligorsky, New York, New York; and David Sebag, New York, New York, for “Method for serving interactive content to a user.”

Alignment of Electrical Devices Using Inertial Measurement Units

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11725947 B2, initially filed April 27, 2021) developed by three inventors Robert D. Frey, Jr., Bolton, Massachusetts; Austin J. Dionne, Chester, New Hampshire; and Michael N. Mercier, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Alignment of electrical devices using inertial measurement units.”

Efficient Packet Capture for Cyber Threat Analysis

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11729144 B2, initially filed Dec. 19, 2016) developed by David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Efficient packet capture for cyber threat analysis.”

Brace Pipe Attachment Mechanism

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11725751 B2, initially filed Aug. 19, 2021) developed by three inventors Bobby Lee Budziszek, Middletown, Rhode Island; Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island; and Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, for “Brace pipe attachment mechanism.”

Blood Treatment Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11724011 B2, initially filed Oct. 26, 2022) developed by three inventors Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; Todd A. Ballantyne, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Blood treatment systems and methods.”

Inflatable Earplug System

CREARE LLC, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11723807 B2, initially filed Jan. 15, 2022) developed by Anthony Dietz, Phoenix, Arizona, and Marc C. Ramsey, Meriden, New Hampshire, for “Inflatable earplug system.”

Method for Bubble Detection in a Fluid Line Using a Split-Ring Resonator

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11726063 B2, initially filed Oct. 11, 2018) developed by David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “Method for bubble detection in a fluid line using a split-ring resonator.”

System and Method for Generating a Quote for Fabrication of a Part to Be Fabricated

DESPREZ, LLC, New London, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11726450 B2, initially filed Oct. 6, 2022) developed by three inventors Jonathan Schwartz, New York City, New York; Max Friefeld, New York City, New York; and Oliver Ortlieb, New York City, New York, for “System and method for generating a quote for fabrication of a part to be fabricated.”

Pill Dispenser

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11728021 B2, initially filed May 9, 2022) developed by nine inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; James G. Turner, Manchester, New Hampshire; Erik N. Sabin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Gregg W. Rivinius, Bedford, New Hampshire; David E. Collins, Amesbury, Massachusetts; Benjamin Zaslow, Brooklyn, New York; Jonathan Zobro, Grand Rapids, Michigan; Alexander R. Therrien, Zionsville, Indiana; and Jared N. Farlow, Los Angeles, California, for “Pill dispenser.”

Mobile Base Station Drive Test Optimization

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11729635 B2, initially filed May 18, 2018) developed by five inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Randy Rutherford, Bedford, New Hampshire; Babak Jafarian, Nashua, New Hampshire; Steven Brigmann, Overland Park, Kansas; and Christopher Simmonds, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Mobile base station drive test optimization.”

Universal Gripper for Tote and Sub-Tote Transport

WALMART APOLLO, LLC, Bentonville, Arkansas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11724877 B2, initially filed Oct. 27, 2020) developed by three inventors William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire; Martin R. Elliott, Bedford, New Hampshire; and John G. Lert, Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts, for “Universal gripper for tote and sub-tote transport.”

Vertebral Implant System and Methods of Use

NOFUSCO CORPORATION, Bradenton, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 11723778 B1, initially filed Sept. 23, 2022) developed by Randal R. Betz, Ocean City, New Jersey, and Dale E. Whipple, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Vertebral implant system and methods of use.”

Automated Calibration in Electromagnetic Scanners

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11726160 B2, initially filed March 14, 2022) developed by five inventors Edward R. Wetherbee, Omaha, Nebraska; Andrew Lewis, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Michael Dayringer, Sunnyvale, California; Guang C. Wang, San Diego, California; and Kenny C. Gross, Escondido, California, for “Automated calibration in electromagnetic scanners.”

Surface Coating for Enhanced Lightning Protection of Wind Turbine Blades and Other Composite Structures

ARCTURA, INC., South Kingstown, Rhode Island has been assigned a patent (No. US 11725632 B2, initially filed Oct. 7, 2021) developed by five inventors Neal E. Fine, North Kingstown, Rhode Island; John A. Cooney, Warwick, Rhode Island; Christopher S. Szlatenyi, Wakefield, Rhode Island; Adam H. Janik, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire; and Pascal Mickelson, Morgantown, West Virginia, for “Surface coating for enhanced lightning protection of wind turbine blades and other composite structures.”

Capsule-Based System for Preparing and Dispensing a Beverage

LAVIT TECHNOLOGY LLC, New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11723486 B2, initially filed March 15, 2021) developed by five inventors Gian Matteo Lo Faro, Key West, Florida; Alan M. Crosby, Sudbury, Massachusetts; George Kingman Bonnoitt, Amherst, New Hampshire; David Preston Adams, North Hampton, New Hampshire; and Alan Kenneth Stratton, Milford, New Hampshire, for “Capsule-based system for preparing and dispensing a beverage.”

Systems and Methods for Allocating Resources via Information Technology Infrastructure

ALEGEUS TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11727370 B2, initially filed June 17, 2022) developed by John Bull, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Mark Neuville, De Pere, Wisconsin, for “Systems and methods for allocating resources via information technology infrastructure.”

Handle for Exothermic Mold With Spring Connectors

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11724327 B2, initially filed Dec. 15, 2021) developed by three inventors Rodd R. Ruland, Amherst, New Hampshire; Charles Mitchell Stilwell, Owasso, Oklahoma; and David Lee Schroeder, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, for “Handle for exothermic mold with spring connectors.”

Systems and Methods for Acquiring and Moving Objects Having Complex Outer Surfaces

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11724389 B2, initially filed May 29, 2020) developed by nineteen inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for acquiring and moving objects having complex outer surfaces.”

Heat Sink for Luminaire and Luminaire Arrangements Having a Heat Sink

EATON INTELLIGENT POWER LIMITED, Dublin, Ireland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11725810 B2, initially filed Jan. 28, 2022) developed by nine inventors John Trublowski, Troy, Michigan; Lucas Stahl, Detroit, Michigan; Jeremy Santiago, Southfield, Michigan; Christopher Ring, Derry, New Hampshire; Adikaramge Jayawardena, Manlius, New York; Ukwatte Lokuliyanage Indika Upendra Perera, Clifton Park, New York; Nadarajah Narendran, Clifton Park, New York; Nilay Mehta, Peachtree, Georgia; and Jean Paul Freyssinier, Troy, New York, for “Heat sink for luminaire and luminaire arrangements having a heat sink.”