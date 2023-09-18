N.H. patents through Sept. 21

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Sept. 17.

***

Malicious Homoglyphic Domain Name Detection and Associated Cyber Security Applications

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11757901 B2, initially filed Sept. 16, 2022) developed by five inventors Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Alexander Chinchilli, Medford, Massachusetts; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Matthew Sparrow, Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Connor Tess, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Malicious homoglyphic domain name detection and associated cyber security applications.”

***

Optical Assembly for Capitalizing Unpolarized Light and Method Thereof

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11754849 B2, initially filed Dec. 4, 2019) developed by Jacob D. Garan, Honoulu, Hawaii, for “Optical assembly for capitalizing unpolarized light and method thereof.”

***

Structured-Light Imaging Systems and Methods for Determining Sub-Diffuse Scattering Parameters

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11751767 B2, initially filed Nov. 4, 2019) developed by six inventors Stephen Chad Kanick, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Brian William Pogue, Hanover, New Hampshire; Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire; Jonathan T. Elliott, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; David M. McClatchy, III, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Venkataramanan Krishnaswamy, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Structured-light imaging systems and methods for determining sub-diffuse scattering parameters.”

***

Printing Systems and Associated Structures and Methods Having Ink Drop Deflection Compensation

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11752784 B2, initially filed Feb. 5, 2021) developed by Juan Escudero Gonzalez, Almazora, Spain, and Eduardo Bueno Espinal, Almazora, Spain, for “Printing systems and associated structures and methods having ink drop deflection compensation.”

***

Fluid Pumping Systems, Devices and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11754064 B2, initially filed Dec. 21, 2020) developed by seven inventors Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire; Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; and Scott A. Leonard, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Fluid pumping systems, devices and methods.”

***

System for Providing Scores to Customers Based on Financial Data

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11756115 B2, initially filed May 17, 2022) developed by Anirban Sinharoy, Mumbai, India, for “System for providing scores to customers based on financial data.”

***

Clicker Ring

FLEX CLICKER LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0998915 S1, initially filed March 2, 2021) developed by Michael Anthony Thomas, Falmouth, Massachusetts, for “Clicker ring.”

***

System and Method for Non-Navigation Data in Platform Routing

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11756434 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2020) developed by four inventors Michael R. Sweeney, Windham, New Hampshire; Christopher T. Marinis, Hudson, New Hampshire; Jeffrey A. Wallace, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Benjamin P. Wood, Bedford, Massachusetts, for “System and method for non-navigation data in platform routing.”

***

Method for In-Stream Aggregation of Ad Interaction Data for a Population of Users Viewing Ad Content

YIELDMO, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11756079 B2, initially filed March 10, 2021) developed by Indu Narayan, New York, New York, and Jayashankar Kesavankutty Nair, New York, New York, for “Method for in-stream aggregation of ad interaction data for a population of users viewing ad content.”

***

Thumb Feed Glue Gun

ADHESIVE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0998434 S1, initially filed Dec. 2, 2021) developed by four inventors Richard A. Belanger, Kensington, New Hampshire; Paul K. Metaxatos, Swampscott, Massachusetts; Steffen F. Koury, Nahant, Massachusetts; and Benjamin T. Hines, Cranston, Rhode Island, for “Thumb feed glue gun.”

***

Low Displacement, Fail Safe, All Attitude, Universal Isolator

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11754142 B2, initially filed May 26, 2021) developed by Jonathan E. Hoffman, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Low displacement, fail safe, all attitude, universal isolator.”

***

System and Method for Generating Fabrication Parameter of a Part to Be Fabricated

DESPREZ LLC, New London, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11754996 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2020) developed by three inventors Jonathan Schwartz, New York City, New York; Max Friefeld, New York City, New York; and Oliver Ortlieb, New York City, New York, for “System and method for generating fabrication parameter of a part to be fabricated.”

***

Medical Treatment System and Methods Using a Plurality of Fluid Lines

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11752248 B2, initially filed Jan. 14, 2019) developed by nine inventors David A. Beavers, Manchester, New Hampshire; Michael G. Norris, Manchester, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Andrew S. Coll, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Paul G. Girouard, Allenstown, New Hampshire; Robert J. Bryant, Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire; Geoffrey P. Spencer, Manchester, New Hampshire; Joseph P. Rushlow, Goffstown, New Hampshire; and Jacob W. Scarpaci, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Medical treatment system and methods using a plurality of fluid lines.”

***

Peristaltic Pump

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11756662 B2, initially filed May 27, 2021) developed by seven inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Michael S. Place, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Peristaltic pump.”

***

LIDAR Polarimetry

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11754692 B2, initially filed March 31, 2020) developed by Michael J. DeWeert, Kaneohe, Hawaii, for ”LIDAR polarimetry.”

***

Blood Circuit Assembly for a Hemodialysis System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11752244 B2, initially filed Sept. 3, 2021) developed by six inventors Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; David E. Collins, Merrimac, Massachusetts; and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Blood circuit assembly for a hemodialysis system.”

***

***

Method for Propagating Microorganisms Within Plant Bioreactors and Stably Storing Microorganisms Within Agricultural Seeds

AIT AUSTRIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY GMBH, Vienna, Austria has been assigned a patent (No. US 11753618 B2, initially filed Dec. 17, 2020) developed by sixteen inventors Birgit Mitter, Giesshubl, Austria; Muhammad Naveed, Faisalabad, Pakistan; Teresa Berninger, Vienna, Austria; Stephane Compant, Vienna, Austria; Angela Sessitsch, Vienna, Austria; Geoffrey Von Maltzahn, Boston, California; Richard Bailey Flavell, Thousand Oaks, California; Gerardo V. Toledo, Belmont, Massachusetts; Slavica Djonovic, Malden, Massachusetts; Luis Miguel Marquez, Belmont, Massachusetts; David Morris Johnston, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Yves Alain Millet, Newtonville, Massachusetts; Jeffrey Lyford, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jonathan W. Leff, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Phillip Samayoa, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Craig Sadowski, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Method for propagating microorganisms within plant bioreactors and stably storing microorganisms within agricultural seeds.”

***

Surgical Instrument

SMITH & NEPHEW, INC., Memphis, Tennessee has been assigned a patent (No. US 11751888 B2, initially filed Jan. 13, 2021) developed by six inventors Steven Mark Bowman, Sherborn, Massachusetts; James J. Kennedy, III, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Sean M. Frick, Somerville, Massachusetts; Glenn Kenneth Trainer, Somerville, Massachusetts; Jon B. Taylor, Groton, Massachusetts; and David J. Callaghan, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Surgical instrument.”

***

Methods and Apparatus for a Multi-Tenant Computer System for Producing Service Results by Matching and Resolving Conflicts of Service Requests From Client Compute Devices

FLUEID SOFTWARE CORPORATION, Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11755380 B1, initially filed Feb. 16, 2023) developed by six inventors Michael J. Goulet, Henniker, New Hampshire; Matthew M. Regan, Austin, Texas; Ryan A. Jaeger, Santa Paula, California; Peter Bowman, Santa Barbara, California; Peter Richter, Austin, Texas; and Scott Laplante, Fairport, New York, for “Methods and apparatus for a multi-tenant computer system for producing service results by matching and resolving conflicts of service requests from client compute devices.”

***

Systems and Methods for Sorting Objects to Large Numbers of Orders

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11752521 B2, initially filed Aug. 6, 2020) developed by seven inventors Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Virginia; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Christopher Buck, Stow, Massachusetts; Andrew Ewart, Stratham, New Hampshire; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; and Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for sorting objects to large numbers of orders.”

***

Surgical Device

MEDTRONIC ADVANCED ENERGY LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11751942 B2, initially filed April 17, 2015) developed by seven inventors Roger D. Greeley, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Brian M. Conley, South Berwick, Maine; David J. Flanagan, Somersworth, New Hampshire; Aaron J. Gifford, Lake Elsinore, California; Steven G. Miller, West Newbury, Massachusetts; Blaine T. Murakami, Corona del mar, California; and Thomas P. Robinson, Addison, Texas, for “Surgical device.”

***

Fluid Dispensing Systems and Methods

KRAUS USA PLUMBING LLC, Port Washington, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11753293 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2021) developed by Serhiy Torak, Brooklyn, New York, and Todd Alexander, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Fluid dispensing systems and methods.”

***

Cutting-Edge Structures and Method of Manufacturing Cutting-Edge Structures

MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11752651 B2, initially filed Dec. 12, 2019) developed by four inventors Neville Sonnenberg, Newton, Massachusetts; Abhinav Rao, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Anastasios John Hart, Waban, Massachusetts; and Paul Kitchen, Candia, New Hampshire, for “Cutting-edge structures and method of manufacturing cutting-edge structures.”

***

Agonist Antibodies That Bind Human CD137 and Uses Thereof

COMPASS THERAPEUTICS LLC, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11752207 B2, initially filed June 8, 2020) developed by seven inventors Piotr Bobrowicz, Hanover, New Hampshire; Paul Widboom, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Michael March Schmidt, Wellesley, Massachusetts; Jason M. Lajoie, Brighton, Massachusetts; Robert V. Tighe, III, North Reading, Massachusetts; Cheuk Lun Leung, Quincy, Massachusetts; and Ugur Eskiocak, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Agonist antibodies that bind human CD137 and uses thereof.”

***

High Performance Cable Connector

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11757224 B2, initially filed July 22, 2019) developed by three inventors Donald W. Milbrand, Jr., Bristol, New Hampshire; Prescott B. Atkinson, Nottingham, New Hampshire; and Brian Kirk, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “High performance cable connector.”

***

Photoresist Pattern Trimming Compositions and Pattern Formation Methods

ROHM AND HAAS ELECTRONIC MATERIALS LLC, Marlborough, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11754927 B2, initially filed May 11, 2020) developed by six inventors Irvinder Kaur, Northborough, Massachusetts; Colin Liu, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Xisen Hou, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Kevin Rowell, Salem, Massachusetts; Mingqi Li, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; and Cheng-Bai Xu, Southborough, Massachusetts, for ”Photoresist pattern trimming compositions and pattern formation methods.”

***

Dynamically Routing Salvage Shipments and Associated Method

BLUE YONDER GROUP, INC., Scottsdale, Arizona has been assigned a patent (No. US 11755982 B2, initially filed May 2, 2022) developed by four inventors Jian Ye, Canton, Massachusetts; Keith Whalen, Hampton, New Hampshire; Mark J. Bateman, East Bridgford, United Kingdom; and Rob E. Moore, Mississauga, Canada, for “Dynamically routing salvage shipments and associated method.”

***

System and Method for Extending a Lifetime of an Ion Source for Molecular Carbon Implants

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Beverly, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11756772 B2, initially filed May 29, 2020) developed by five inventors David Sporleder, Billerica, Massachusetts; Neil Bassom, Hamilton, Massachusetts; Neil K. Colvin, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Mike Ameen, Newburyport, Massachusetts; and Xiao Xu, Needham, Massachusetts, for “System and method for extending a lifetime of an ion source for molecular carbon implants.”

***

Method and System for Dynamically Processing Ambiguous, Reduced Text Search Queries and Highlighting Results Thereof

VEVEO, INC., Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11755126 B2, initially filed Jan. 4, 2021) developed by four inventors Sashikumar Venkataraman, Somerville, Massachusetts; Rakesh Barve, Bangalore, India; Murali Aravamudan, Windham, New Hampshire; and Ajit Rajasekharan, West Windsor, New Jersey, for “Method and system for dynamically processing ambiguous, reduced text search queries and highlighting results thereof.”

***

System and Method for Increasing Flexibility and High Availability in Remote Network Devices

ARRIS ENTERPRISES LLC, Suwanee, Georgia has been assigned a patent (No. US 11757791 B2, initially filed Aug. 18, 2022) developed by John Ulm, Moultonborough, New Hampshire, for “System and method for increasing flexibility and high availability in remote network devices.”

***

Method for Improving Fatigue Strength on Sized Aluminum Powder Metal Components

GKN SINTER METALS, LLC, Auburn Hills, Michigan has been assigned a patent (No. US 11752550 B2, initially filed Jan. 10, 2019) developed by four inventors Donald Paul Bishop, Stillwater Lake, Canada; Matthew D. Harding, Bedford, Canada; Richard L. Hexemer, Jr., Granite Falls, North Carolina; and Ian W. Donaldson, Madison, New Hampshire, for “Method for improving fatigue strength on sized aluminum powder metal components.”

***

Interleaved Conversation Concept Flow Enhancement

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11757812 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2020) developed by four inventors Paul R. Bastide, Ashland, Massachusetts; Fang Lu, Billerica, Massachusetts; Robert E. Loredo, North Miami Beach, Florida; and Matthew E. Broomhall, Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “Interleaved conversation concept flow enhancement.”

***

Enzyme Quantification

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC., Hercules, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11754499 B2, initially filed Feb. 3, 2020) developed by Darren Roy Link, Lexington, Massachusetts, and Michael L. Samuels, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Enzyme quantification.”