Science Cafe NH: The reality of forensic science

Have you ever wondered what really happens behind the scenes of a criminal investigation? Join us for a look into the world of forensic science! Our panel of experts from law enforcement and the State’s medical examiner’s office will share their insights and experiences using cutting-edge techniques to solve crimes.

Forensic Science: Finding the Underlying Truth

Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 6:30 – 8:00pm

The Rambling House, Factory St, Nashua, NH

Want to Attend? This is your chance to ask the experts you’re burning questions and go beyond the crime scene tape. Reservations are requested, but not required. Click here to sign up: https://sciencecafenh-forensicscience.eventbrite.com

As always, Science Cafe NH is free and open to the public. Come tip a pint, join the conversation and make a few new friends!