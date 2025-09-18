Vermont looks favorably on ‘balcony solar’

VTDigger, the excellent independent news organization in Vermont, reports that a proposal bill would put Vermont in line to join Utah by allowing plug-in solar panels, a.k.a. “balcony solar.” Full story is here.

The bill would propose removing current requirements like interconnection agreements with utilities and registration, as is currently required with solar installations. … Residents would only need to notify their electric companies that they had such a system.

You’ve probably heard about Germany’s embrace of balcony solar: More than 500,000 panels have been installed that officials know about. Utah has approved plug-in panels up to 1.2 kilowatt (which is a lot), the first state to do so.

To be realistic, this will never be a big part, or even a non-tiny part, of the world’s energy mix. The panels aren’t that big and are often poorly aligned with the sun so output is limited. This program definitely has an aspect of virtue signaling.

Having said that, every bit helps. And once you’ve got solar, even if it’s a tiny amount, you can’t help but pay more attention to your energy use.

