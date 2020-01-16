Science Cafe NH in Concord on alternative voting

Science Cafe NH in Concord next week (Wednesday, Feb. 23) will take all your questions about alternative voting systems, such as the ranked-choice voting that was such a hit when I ran a test election in the Monitor last month. (“Our experiment showed that some people love ranked-choice voting!“)

Yes, we talked about this last year but the presidential primary is in February and the topic is hot.

One panelist will be Assistant NH Secretary of State Dave Scanlan, who oversees elections, so we can really get down to the nuts and bolts of it!

Starts at 6 p.m. at Makris Restaurant in Concord. Free, but seating priority goes to people who buy the buffet dinner. You must reserve a spot even if you don’t eat: call 225-7665