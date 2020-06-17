N.H. patents through June 14

By Targeted News Service

The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from June 7 to June 14.

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Providing of Nozzle for Liquid-Cooled Plasma Arc Torch



Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,681,799, initially filed April 11, 2017) by four co-inventors for “plasma arc cutting system, including nozzles and other consumables, and related operational methods.” The co-inventors are John Peters, Canaan, New Hampshire, Brian J. Currier, Newport, New Hampshire, Madhura S. Mitra, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Soumya Mitra, Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,681,799.PN.&OS=PN/10,681,799&RS=PN/10,681,799

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Paging Optimization for VeNB

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,681,672, initially filed July 31, 2018) by five co-inventors for “paging optimization for VeNB.” The co-inventors are Karuppasamy Kasirajan, Pune, India, Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India, Rajesh Gupta, Pune, India, Anoop Gupta, Pune, India, and Michael Yasuhiro Saji, Brookline, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,681,672.PN.&OS=PN/10,681,672&RS=PN/10,681,672

***

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Rule Swapping in Packet Network

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,681,009, initially filed Jan. 16, 2020) by three co-inventors for “rule swapping in a packet network.” The co-inventors are David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Steven Rogers, Leesburg, Virginia, and Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,681,009.PN.&OS=PN/10,681,009&RS=PN/10,681,009

***

Ferrite Microwave Technologies Assigned Patent for Resonant Antenna for Generating Circularly-Polarized Signal

Ferrite Microwave Technologies, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,680,335, initially filed Nov. 1, 2016) by two co-inventors for a “resonant antenna for generating circularly-polarized signal with multiple modes.” The co-inventors are Graeme Bunce, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Peter H. Tibbetts, Dublin, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,680,335.PN.&OS=PN/10,680,335&RS=PN/10,680,335

***

Laser Light Engines Assigned Patent for Low Etendue Illumination

Laser Light Engines, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,678,061, initially filed Feb. 28, 2014) developed by William Brady Beck, Derry, New Hampshire, for a low etendue illumination. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,678,061.PN.&OS=PN/10,678,061&RS=PN/10,678,061

***

XDI Holdings Assigned Patent for Direct Steam Generation, Electrical Power Generator

XDI Holdings, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,677,451, initially filed Oct. 12, 2016) by two co-inventors for “direct steam generation, electrical power generator, apparatus and method.” The co-inventors are Raymond Clifford David Skinner, Coral Springs, Florida, and Alan Craig Reynolds, Novi, Michigan. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,677,451.PN.&OS=PN/10,677,451&RS=PN/10,677,451

***

International Assigned Patent for Expansion Joint Seal System for Depth Control

Schul International, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,676,875, initially filed Jan. 4, 2019) developed by Steven R. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire, for an “expansion joint seal system for depth control.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,676,875.PN.&OS=PN/10,676,875&RS=PN/10,676,875

***

Awois Assigned Patent for Dispensing Laundry Chemistry Based Upon Ozone Concentration

Awois, Auburn, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,676,854, initially filed Aug. 30, 2017) developed by Ralph G. Daniels, Auburn, New Hampshire, for a “method and system for dispensing laundry chemistry based upon ozone concentration.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,676,854.PN.&OS=PN/10,676,854&RS=PN/10,676,854

***

Perfect Trac OpCo Assigned Patent for Powered Saw Including Dust Capture Apparatus

Perfect Trac OpCo, Londonderry, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,675,782, initially filed March 22, 2017) by two co-inventors for a “powered saw including dust capture apparatus.” The co-inventors are John Merck, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Reginald A. Ronzello, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,675,782.PN.&OS=PN/10,675,782&RS=PN/10,675,782

***

RISC networks Assigned Patent for Methods for Intelligent Application Grouping

RISC networks, Asheville, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,680,973, initially filed Jan. 4, 2019) by two co-inventors for “systems and methods for intelligent application grouping.” The co-inventors are Jeremy Littlejohn, Fairview, North Carolina, and Greg Watts, Nottingham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,680,973.PN.&OS=PN/10,680,973&RS=PN/10,680,973