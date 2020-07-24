New Hampshire patents through July 26

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from July 19 to July 26.

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Asymmetric Consumables for Plasma Arc Torch



Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. Aug. 24, 2017, initially filed 10,721,812) by four co-inventors for "asymmetric consumables for a plasma arc torch." The co-inventors are Peter Twarog, Meriden, New Hampshire, Clifford G. Darrow, Lyme, New Hampshire, E. Michael Shipulski, Etna, New Hampshire, and Martin Higgens, Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Inter-Cell Fractional Frequency Reuse Scheduler

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,721,750, initially filed Jan. 13, 2017) by nine co-inventors for an "inter-cell fractional frequency reuse scheduler." The co-inventors are Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Murali Talluri, Shirley, Massachusetts, Praveen Puvvadi, San Francisco, California, Mohit Chugh, Nashua, New Hampshire, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Anoop Kumar, Pune, India, Syed Intekhab Anjum, Pune, India, Santosh Kumar Pandey, Pune, India, and Sharique Qureshi, Pune, India.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Voltage-Controlled Oscillator

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,720,906, initially filed July 6, 2018) developed by Douglas S. Jansen, Pelham, New Hampshire, for a "voltage-controlled oscillator with reduced phase noise."

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Light Emitting Assembly

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,720,753, initially filed Aug. 13, 2018) by two co-inventors for a "light emitting assembly and method thereof." The co-inventors are David B. Belley, Dunstable, Massachusetts, and Erik J. Spahr, Hollis, New Hampshire.

University of New Hampshire Assigned Patent for Boron Nitride Carbon Alloy Solar Cells

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,720,542, initially filed May 3, 2018) developed by David S. Lashmore, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for "boron nitride carbon alloy solar cells."

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration, University of Pennsylvania Assigned Patent for Programmable Unit for Metadata Processing

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, and the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,719,630, initially filed Sept. 18, 2018) by three co-inventors for a "programmable unit for metadata processing." The co-inventors are Silviu S. Chiricescu, Arlington, Massachusetts, Andre DeHon, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Udit Dhawan, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for FUSION between AOA, TDOA

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,718,850, initially filed Dec. 6, 2018) developed by Dean C. Slocum, Nashua, New Hampshire, for a "fusion between AOA and TDOA."

Allegro Microsystems Assigned Patent for Current Sensor with Power Calculation

Allegro Microsystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,718,794, initially filed June 20, 2018) by five co-inventors for a "current sensor with power calculation." The co-inventors are Georges El Bacha, Manchester, New Hampshire, Evan Shorman, Manchester, New Hampshire, Cory Voisine, Manchester, New Hampshire, Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire.

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Detection System for Aerosol Delivery

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,718,652, initially filed March 23, 2018) by three co-inventors for "detection system and method for aerosol delivery." The co-inventors are David E. Altobelli, Nashua, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire.

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Flow Meter Having Valve

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,718,445, initially filed Nov. 12, 2015) developed by Brian H. Yoo, Cambridge, New Hampshire, for a "flow meter having a valve."

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for System, Method for Generating Drive Signal

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,717,638, initially filed Feb. 4, 2019) by two co-inventors for a "system and method for generating a drive signal." The co-inventors are Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and James J. Dattolo, Manchester, New Hampshire.

IC Ceramic Consulting Assigned Patent for Self-Bonding Refractories for Investment Casting Slurries

IC Ceramic Consulting, Weare, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,717,127, initially filed Oct. 27, 2017) developed by David B. Price, Weare, New Hampshire, for "self-bonding refractories for investment casting slurries and molds derived therefrom."

Cascade Maverik Lacrosse Assigned Patent for Lacrosse Head

Cascade Maverik Lacrosse, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,716,983, initially filed July 1, 2016) by five co-inventors for a lacrosse head. The co-inventors are Steven Kennedy, Niskayuna, New York, Nicholas Colville, Syracuse, New York, Jesse Newman, Liverpool, New York, Jefferey Colburn, Baltimore, Maryland, and David Williams, Fulton, New York.

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Adhesive, Peripheral Systems, Methods for Medical Devices

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,716,893, initially filed Feb. 15, 2018) by two co-inventors for "adhesive and peripheral systems and methods for medical devices." The co-inventors are Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Eric Yeaton, Epsom, New Hampshire.

NEMO Equipment Assigned Patent for Table Top, Skirt with Foldable Legs

NEMO Equipment, Dover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,716,392, initially filed Aug. 20, 2019) developed by Camon Brensinger, Stratham, New Hampshire, for a "table top and skirt with foldable legs."

Zero Point Assigned Patent for Bumper System for Explosive Ordnance Disposal Disruptor

Zero Point, Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,712,140, initially filed March 9, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a "bumper system for an explosive ordnance disposal disruptor." The co-inventors are Perry Allen Sasnett, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Michael Danforth Lincoln, Litchfield, New Hampshire, and Joshua Keith Brammer, Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Augmented Reality Display System

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, South Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,719,992, initially filed May 31, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for an "augmented reality display system for evaluation and modification of neurological conditions, including visual processing and perception conditions." The co-inventors are Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, Mark Baerenrodt, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Stephen Vincent Mangiat, San Francisco, California, Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida, and Adam Carl Wright, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Red Hat Assigned Patent for Physical Memory Migration

Red Hat, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,719,255, initially filed Feb. 15, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a "physical memory migration for secure encrypted virtual machines." The co-inventors are Henri Han Van Riel, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Michael Tsirkin, Lexington, Massachusetts.

Sigma Labs Assigned Patent for Systems for Additive Manufacturing Operations

Sigma Labs, Santa Fe, New Mexico, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,717,264, initially filed Dec. 27, 2018) developed by seven co-inventors for "systems and methods for additive manufacturing operations." The co-inventors are Vivek R. Dave, Concord, New Hampshire, Mark J. Cola, Santa Fe, New Mexico, R. Bruce Madigan, Butte, Montana, Alberto Castro, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Glenn Wikle, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Lars Jacquemetton, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Peter Campbell, Albuquerque, New Mexico.