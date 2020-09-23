N.H. patents through Sept. 20

By Targeted News Service



The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20.



***



Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Spin Valve with Bias Alignment

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,777,345, initially filed Feb. 21, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “spin valve with bias alignment.” The co-inventors are Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, and Damien Dehu, La-Ville-du-Bois, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,777,345.PN.&OS=PN/10,777,345&RS=PN/10,777,345

***

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Modulated Electromagnetic Musical System, Associated Methods

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,777,181, initially filed July 10, 2017) by two co-inventors for a “modulated electromagnetic musical system and associated methods.” The co-inventors are Spencer Topel, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Herbert H. C. Chang, Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,777,181.PN.&OS=PN/10,777,181&RS=PN/10,777,181

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Vector Network Analyzer Enabling Device

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,775,423, initially filed Sept. 27, 2017) developed by David A. Lang, San Diego, California, for a “vector network analyzer enabling device.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,775,423.PN.&OS=PN/10,775,423&RS=PN/10,775,423

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Establishing Time Zero for Time Delay Detonation

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,775,143, initially filed Sept. 6, 2018) by two co-inventors for “establishing a time zero for time delay detonation.” The co-inventors are Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Bruce Winker, Weaverville, North Carolina. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,775,143.PN.&OS=PN/10,775,143&RS=PN/10,775,143

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Apparatus, System, Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,773,836, initially filed April 10, 2017) by four co-inventors for an “apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.” The co-inventors are Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Lisa A. Gustin, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,773,836.PN.&OS=PN/10,773,836&RS=PN/10,773,836

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Unmanned Underwater Vehicle

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,773,780, initially filed June 22, 2017) by five co-inventors for a unmanned underwater vehicle. The co-inventors are Jeffrey M. Smith, Pembroke, Massachusetts, Samuel D. Godin, Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Leonard M. Baker, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, Dani Goldberg, New Hyde Park, New York, and William H. Key Jr., Marblehead, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,773,780.PN.&OS=PN/10,773,780&RS=PN/10,773,780

***

Atrium Medical Assigned Patent for Cross-Linked Fatty Acid-Based Biomaterials

Atrium Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,772,995, initially filed Oct. 20, 2017) by six co-inventors for “cross-linked fatty acid-based biomaterials.” The co-inventors are Keith M. Faucher, Milford, New Hampshire, Hui Tang, Acton, Massachusetts, Joseph Ferraro, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Paul Martakos, Pelham, New Hampshire, Theodore Karwoski, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Scott Corbeil, Litchfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,772,995.PN.&OS=PN/10,772,995&RS=PN/10,772,995

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Incorporating Ad Hoc Cellular Network

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,779,291, initially filed July 10, 2018) by four co-inventors for “methods of incorporating an ad hoc cellular network into a fixed cellular network.” The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Steven Paul Papa, Hanover, New Hampshire, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, and Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,779,291.PN.&OS=PN/10,779,291&RS=PN/10,779,291

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Sinter, Intrasearch Beacon

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,779,207, initially filed May 7, 2019) developed by Eric Mrozinski, Westford, Massachusetts, for “sinter and intrasearch beacon.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,779,207.PN.&OS=PN/10,779,207&RS=PN/10,779,207

***

Senet Assigned Patent for Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network for IoT

Senet, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,778,752, initially filed May 6, 2019) by three co-inventors for a “system and method for low power wide area virtual network for IoT.” The co-inventors are James J. Corbett, Manchester, New Hampshire, David L. Kjendal, Durham, New Hampshire, and Jamie R. Woodhead, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,778,752.PN.&OS=PN/10,778,752&RS=PN/10,778,752

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Secure Computational Workflows

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,778,652, initially filed July 31, 2018) by five co-inventors for secure computational workflows. The co-inventors are Patrick J. Martin, Falls Church, Virginia, Brent C. Baker, Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, Collin T. Blakley, Vienna, Virginia, Gregory T. Eakman, Billerica, Massachusetts, and Robert B. Ross, Fairfax, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,778,652.PN.&OS=PN/10,778,652&RS=PN/10,778,652

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Intelligent RAN Flow Management, Distributed Policy Enforcement

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,778,589, initially filed June 30, 2017) by three co-inventors for an “intelligent RAN flow management and distributed policy enforcement.” The co-inventors are Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts, Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, and Zeev Lubenski, North Andover, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,778,589.PN.&OS=PN/10,778,589&RS=PN/10,778,589

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for High Dynamic Range Receiver

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,778,270, initially filed Nov. 6, 2019) developed by Douglas S. Jansen, Durango, Colorado, for a “high dynamic range receiver integrated into a chip package.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,778,270.PN.&OS=PN/10,778,270&RS=PN/10,778,270

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Dynamic Differential Amplifier with Enhanced Gain

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,778,155, initially filed Dec. 5, 2018) developed by Randall M. White, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for a “dynamic differential amplifier with enhanced gain.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,778,155.PN.&OS=PN/10,778,155&RS=PN/10,778,155

***

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM SEPT. 13 – SEPT. 20

Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20 – The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

***

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Methods for Diagnosing, Treating Presbyopia

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,775,628, initially filed Sept. 5, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for “methods and systems for diagnosing and treating presbyopia.” The co-inventors are Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, John Graham Macnamara, Plantation, Florida, Christopher M Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, Brian T Schowengerdt, Seattle, Washington, Rony Abovitz, Hollywood, Florida, and Mark Baerenrodt, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,775,628.PN.&OS=PN/10,775,628&RS=PN/10,775,628

***

Goodrich Assigned Patent for Automated Multi-Domain Operational Services

Goodrich, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,776,316, initially filed Jan. 5, 2018) by seven co-inventors for “automated multi-domain operational services.” The co-inventors are Paul A. Baggeroer, Westford, Massachusetts, Eric E. Thompson, Hollis, New Hampshire, Christopher M. Jengo, Ayer, Massachusetts, Suhail Shabbir Saquib, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Kevin J. Whitcomb, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Jason R. Bruni, Westford, Massachusetts, and Kenneth L. Warren, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,776,316.PN.&OS=PN/10,776,316&RS=PN/10,776,316