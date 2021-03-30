N.H. patents through March 28

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from March 21 to March 28.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for X2 Brokering with Aggregation Optimization

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,959,275, initially filed Jan. 8, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “X2 brokering with aggregation optimization.” The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Anupam Goyal, Pune, India, Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India, and Harish Kumar Lohar, Pune, India. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,959,275.PN.&OS=PN/10,959,275&RS=PN/10,959,275

***

XMOS Assigned Patent for Methods for Source Signal Separation

XMOS, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,957,336, initially filed Sept. 15, 2016) developed by two co-inventors for “systems and methods for source signal separation.” The co-inventors are Kevin M. Short, Durham, New Hampshire, and Brian T. Hone, Ipswich, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,957,336.PN.&OS=PN/10,957,336&RS=PN/10,957,336

***

Sentry Systems Assigned Patent for System for Wildfire Detection

Sentry Systems, Windham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,957,185, initially filed Jan. 21, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “method and system for wildfire detection and management.” The co-inventors are Christopher S. Krstanovic, Spencer, North Carolina, and Nicholas Toussi, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,957,185.PN.&OS=PN/10,957,185&RS=PN/10,957,185

***

Wilcox Industries Assigned Patent for Modular Rocket Rescue System, Passenger Safety Wearable Band

Wilcox Industries, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,956,803, initially filed April 2, 2018) developed by James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for a “modular rocket rescue system and passenger safety wearable band.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,956,803.PN.&OS=PN/10,956,803&RS=PN/10,956,803

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Controlling Plasma Arc Processing Systems

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,955,807, initially filed Nov. 26, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “controlling plasma arc processing systems and related systems and devices.” The co-inventors are Clifford G. Darrow, Lyme, New Hampshire, Brett A. Hansen, Mapleton, Utah, Martin Higgens, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Brenda Mahoney, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,955,807.PN.&OS=PN/10,955,807&RS=PN/10,955,807

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Coil Actuated Pressure Sensor, Deformable Substrate

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,955,306, initially filed April 22, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “coil actuated pressure sensor and deformable substrate.” The co-inventors are Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire, Jason Boudreau, Exeter, New Hampshire, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,955,306.PN.&OS=PN/10,955,306&RS=PN/10,955,306

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Mechanically Interlocked Molecules-Based Materials for 3-D Printing

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,954,315, initially filed Nov. 15, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for “mechanically interlocked molecules-based materials for 3-D printing.” The co-inventors are Chenfeng Ke, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Qianming Lin, Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,954,315.PN.&OS=PN/10,954,315&RS=PN/10,954,315

***

SoClean Assigned Patent for Methods for Ozone Sanitization of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

SoClean, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,953,121, initially filed Nov. 14, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “devices, systems and methods for ozone sanitization of continuous positive airway pressure devices.” The co-inventors are Michael U. Schmidt, Franklin, Massachusetts, Timothy Leyva, Bellingham, Massachusetts, and Mariusz Surowaniec, Thompson, Connecticut. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,953,121.PN.&OS=PN/10,953,121&RS=PN/10,953,121

***

Atrium Medical Assigned Patent for Removable Deployment Device

Atrium Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,952,837, initially filed Nov. 17, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for a “removable deployment device, system, and method for implantable prostheses.” The co-inventors are Anthony R. Horton, Manchester, New Hampshire, David Filipiak, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Albert A. Lepage Jr., Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,952,837.PN.&OS=PN/10,952,837&RS=PN/10,952,837

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM MARCH 21 – MARCH 28

Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, March 28 – The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

***

Securboration Assigned Patent for Resilient Polymorphic Network Architectures

Securboration, Melbourne, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,958,478, initially filed Nov. 18, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for “resilient polymorphic network architectures.” The co-inventors are Lee Krause, Indialantic, Florida, and Jacob Staples, Hooksett, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,958,478.PN.&OS=PN/10,958,478&RS=PN/10,958,478

***

Carrier Assigned Patent for Flame Scanner Having Non-Linear Amplifier with Temperature Compensation

Carrier, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,958,221, initially filed Oct. 18, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for “flame scanner having non-linear amplifier with temperature compensation.” The co-inventors are Ronie Lavon, Derry, New Hampshire, and Dan Melanson, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,958,221.PN.&OS=PN/10,958,221&RS=PN/10,958,221

***

CommScope Technologies Assigned Patent for MIMO Antenna Module

CommScope Technologies, Hickory, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,958,312, initially filed Feb. 27, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “MIMO antenna module and MIMO antenna unit for distributed antenna system.” The co-inventors are Michael Pollman, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Kevin E. Craig, Dudley, Massachusetts, David Davies, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and Stephen Ledingham, Waltham, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,958,312.PN.&OS=PN/10,958,312&RS=PN/10,958,312

***

RISC Networks Assigned Patent for Method for Generating Network Optimizing Information

RISC Networks, Asheville, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,958,520, initially filed Sept. 16, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for a “method for generating network optimizing information.” The co-inventors are Jeremy Lynn Littlejohn, Fairview, North Carolina, and Gregory Evan Watts, Nottingham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,958,520.PN.&OS=PN/10,958,520&RS=PN/10,958,520

***

Red Hat Assigned Patent for Free Page Hinting with Multiple Page Sizes

Red Hat, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,956,216, initially filed Aug. 31, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for “free page hinting with multiple page sizes.” The co-inventors are Henri Han van Riel, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Michael Tsirkin, Lexington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,956,216.PN.&OS=PN/10,956,216&RS=PN/10,956,216