N.H. patents through April 4

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from March 28 to April 4.

***

En Technology Assigned Patent for Digital Audio Communication, Control

En Technology, Keene, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,966,039, initially filed Sept. 24, 201) developed by Fred W. Heineman, Sunapee, New Hampshire, for “digital audio communication and control in a live performance venue.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,966,039.PN.&OS=PN/10,966,039&RS=PN/10,966,039

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Attitude Determination by Pulse Beacon

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,962,990, initially filed Aug. 7, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “attitude determination by pulse beacon and low-cost inertial measuring unit.” The co-inventors are Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Jason H. Batchelder, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, and Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,962,990.PN.&OS=PN/10,962,990&RS=PN/10,962,990

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Debug Interface Recorder

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,962,594, initially filed May 23, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “debug interface recorder and replay unit.” The co-inventors are Richard J. Ferguson, Bealeton, Virginia, Marla J. Lassa, Manassas, Virginia, and Dean Saridakis, Nokesville, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,962,594.PN.&OS=PN/10,962,594&RS=PN/10,962,594

***

Allegro Microsystems Assigned Patent for Phase Selection in Ring Magnet Sensing

Allegro Microsystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,962,385, initially filed April 20, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “methods and apparatus for phase selection in ring magnet sensing.” The co-inventors are Ryan J. Metivier, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Yannick Vuillermet, Voglans, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,962,385.PN.&OS=PN/10,962,385&RS=PN/10,962,385

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Fuze Setting Systems, Techniques

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,962,341, initially filed Jan. 23, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “fuze setting systems and techniques.” The co-inventors are Francis M. Feda, Sudbury, Massachusetts, John R. Franzini, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Gregory S. Notaro, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,962,341.PN.&OS=PN/10,962,341&RS=PN/10,962,341

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Dynamic weapon

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,962,331, initially filed June 6, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “dynamic weapon to target assignment using a control-based methodology.” The co-inventors are Quang M. Lam, Fairfax, Virginia, and Ned B. Thammakhoune, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,962,331.PN.&OS=PN/10,962,331&RS=PN/10,962,331

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Ammunition Magazine

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,962,315, initially filed Oct. 23, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for an ammunition magazine. The co-inventors are Adrian Thomele, Stratham, New Hampshire, Jason Knight, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Scott D. Shinkle, Greenland, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,962,315.PN.&OS=PN/10,962,315&RS=PN/10,962,315

***

Albany International Assigned Patent for Multilayer Belt for Creping, Structuring

Albany International, Rochester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,961,660, initially filed Aug. 13, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “multilayer belt for creping and structuring in a tissue making process.” The co-inventors are Dana Eagles, Appleton, Wisconsin, Robert Hansen, North Muskegon, Michigan, Jonas Karlsson, Falkenberg, Sweden, Manish Jain, Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and Dhruv Agarwal, Greensboro, North Carolina. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,961,660.PN.&OS=PN/10,961,660&RS=PN/10,961,660

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Consumable Cartridge for Plasma Arc Cutting System

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,960,485, initially filed May 4, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “consumable cartridge for a plasma arc cutting system.” The co-inventors are Nicholas A. Sanders, Enfield, New Hampshire, Peter J. Twarog, Meriden, New Hampshire, E. Michael Shipulski, Etna, New Hampshire, and Yu Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,960,485.PN.&OS=PN/10,960,485&RS=PN/10,960,485

***

Dartmouth College, HHS, Scripps Research Institute Assigned Patent for Prefusion Coronavirus Spike Proteins

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Bethesda, Maryland, and the Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,960,070, initially filed October 25, 2017) developed by 12 co-inventors for “prefusion coronavirus spike proteins and their use.” The co-inventors are Barney Graham, Rockville, Maryland, Jason McLellan, Austin, Texas, Andrew Ward, La Jolla, California, Robert Kirchdoerfer, La Jolla, California, Christopher Cottrell, La Jolla, California, Michael Gordon Joyce, Washington, Masaru Kanekiyo, Chevy Chase, Maryland, Nianshuang Wang, Hanover, New Hampshire, Jesper Pallesen, La Jolla, California, Hadi Yassine, Doha, Qatar, Hannah Turner, La Jolla, California, and Kizzmekia Corbett, Bethesda, Maryland. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,960,070.PN.&OS=PN/10,960,070&RS=PN/10,960,070

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Apparatus, System, Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,959,914, initially filed Sept. 20, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for an “apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.” The co-inventors are Richard J. Lanigan Jr., Concord, New Hampshire, Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Lisa A. Gustin, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,959,914.PN.&OS=PN/10,959,914&RS=PN/10,959,914

***

Suki Assigned Patent for Sexual Aid Device Feedback Methods, Apparatus

Suki, North Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,959,910, initially filed Jan. 5, 2016) developed by two co-inventors for “sexual aid device feedback methods and apparatus.” The co-inventors are Brian Dunham, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Carter Laren, Oakland, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,959,910.PN.&OS=PN/10,959,910&RS=PN/10,959,910



***

ESAB Group Assigned Patent for Cable Hose with Conductive Electromagnetic Interference Shield

ESAB Group, Florence, South Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,964,451, initially filed Nov. 6, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “cable hose with conductive electromagnetic interference shield.” The co-inventors are James Tantillo, Enfield, New Hampshire, Michael Nadler, Wilmot, New Hampshire, and Andrew Raymond, Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,964,451.PN.&OS=PN/10,964,451&RS=PN/10,964,451

***

Sensormatic Electronics Assigned Patent for Access Control System Using Blockchain Ledger

Sensormatic Electronics, Boca Raton, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,964,145, initially filed Aug. 24, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for an “access control system using blockchain ledger.” The co-inventors are Miguel Galvez, Plaistow, New Hampshire, Matthew Roberts, North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Stephen Tarmey, Leominster, Massachusetts, and Lingannagari, Ashwin Reddy, Billerica, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,964,145.PN.&OS=PN/10,964,145&RS=PN/10,964,145

***

Miri Systems Assigned Patent for Electronic Transaction Security System

Miri Systems, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,963,886, initially filed Aug. 29, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for an “electronic transaction security system and method.” The co-inventors are Ronald W. Sandstrom, Madison, New Hampshire, Paul E. Vasil, Needham, Massachusetts, and Ludwik F. Zon, Charlotte, North Carolina. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,963,886.PN.&OS=PN/10,963,886&RS=PN/10,963,886