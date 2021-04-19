‘Broadband in N.H.’ forum on Wednesday from IEEE

The state chapter of IEEE is holding a free online Broadband Forum “addressing the challenges of providing broadband internet access to sparsely populated states such as New Hampshire. The forum will discuss the network technologies used and proposed for broadband access and address the technical and economic viability of each for urban, suburban, and rural areas.”

Among the panelists wil be Steve Camerino is President and Chief Executive Officer of New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, founded in 1939 to bring electricity to rural New Hampshire and now working to expand high speed internet service to its members.



The event starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday – you can register here.