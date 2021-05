Gray foxes spreading through Maine are bringing rabies

Maine may be seeing a new strain of rabies in gray foxes, caused by cross-infection between them and raccoons.

A story in the Bangor Daily News (here) says veterinarians think the strain might be behind a series of rabid fox attacks in the midcoast section of Maine, as well as the fact that gray foxes are moving into the area. Gray foxes are less shy of people than the red fox which is more common in that part of the state.