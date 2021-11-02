Science on Tap returns to Manchester – in person!

The SEE Science Center’s adult science discussion series, Science on Tap will begin its 9th season on November 9, in person. Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and function room at 500 Commercial Street Manchester, NH on the second Tuesday of each month through June. Doors open at 5:00pm, the discussion begins at 6:00pm. Admission is free, but advanced sign up is highly recommended because of reduced capacity. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

On November 9 the discussion will focus on recent research concerning blood. Blood is essential for all of us, but what do we know about this amazing substance? Join us to discuss what researchers have uncovered about blood composition, flow, and functions. Discuss how transfusion and other treatments have evolved. Discover the role of blood and blood donation both in preventing and introducing disease and the medical impacts of an advanced understanding of blood.

Panelists will include:

Bryan Spencer, Ph.D. MPH Research Scientist, Red Cross

Doug Vincent, Founder & President, Ventriflo

Karalyn Malaby, MT(ASCP)CM, Technical Supervisor-Hematology, Elliot Hospital

Alice Cashin, MT(ASCP)CM, Blood Bank Supervisor Quality Coordinator Elliot Hospital

Anyone interested in signing up can find the link on the SEE Science Center’s website here: https://see-sciencecenter.org/science-on-tap-blood/

Science on Tap is a program of the SEE Science Center. The SEE Science Center is a hands-on science discovery center located at 200 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH 03101. For more information including hours and admission prices please visit www.see-sciencecenter.org or call 603-669-0400.