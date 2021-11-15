All those trail cameras are a wildlife big-data bonanza

Researchers at UNH are “analyzing more 250,000 wildlife images recorded by trail cameras at more than 145 research sites throughout southeastern and central New Hampshire” to improve methods of monitoring wildlife. (Details here.)

Unless you’re a hunter, you may not realize how many trail cameras are been placed in New Hampshire woods. This research involves cameras research sites but there are <bignum> more of them just about everywhere, placed to plan hunting trips, to spot wildlife, to catch ATVers on trails, and for many other reasons including just for the heck of it. I have one that has seen a very handsome bobcat a couple of times.

Making use of all that data to understand how wildlife live and move is a great idea.

By the way, the fact that none of those gazillion photos captured a mountain lion is the reason I am confident in saying they aren’t here – yet, anyway.