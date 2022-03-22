N.H. patents issued through March 13

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from March 13 to March 20.

Desprez Assigned Patent for Methods Software for Pricing-Method-Agnostic Ecommerce Marketplace for Manufacturing Services

Desprez, New London, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,276,095, initially filed Oct. 30, 2015) developed by James L. Jacobs II, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “methods and software for a pricing-method-agnostic ecommerce marketplace for manufacturing services.”The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,12,76,095.PN.&OS=PN/1,12,76,095&RS=PN/1,12,76,095

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Data Converter False Saturation Detector

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,275,127, initially filed Dec. 16, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “data converter false saturation detector.” The co-inventors are Jay M. Towne, Bow, New Hampshire, Peter Tengstrand, Auburn, New Hampshire, and Devon Fernandez, Londonderry, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,12,75,127.PN.&OS=PN/1,12,75,127&RS=PN/1,12,75,127

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Trigger with Redundant Striker Safety

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,274,893, initially filed Feb. 22, 2021) developed by four co-inventors for a “trigger with redundant striker safety.” The co-inventors are Krzysztof J. Kras, Fremont, New Hampshire, John Brasseur, Barrington, New Hampshire, Timothy Blazek, Barrington, New Hampshire, and Adrian Thomele, Stratham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,12,74,893.PN.&OS=PN/1,12,74,893&RS=PN/1,12,74,893

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Ambidextrous Charging Handle

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,274,889, initially filed Jan. 30, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for an ambidextrous charging handle. The co-inventors are Reed Hubbell, Newmarket, New Hampshire, David B. Hopkins, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Harry Andrew Packard, Amesbury, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,12,74,889.PN.&OS=PN/1,12,74,889&RS=PN/1,12,74,889

TBL Licensing Assigned Patent for Engineered knit with Multi-Density Knit Zone

TBL Licensing, Stratham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,274,383, initially filed April 29, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for an “engineered knit with multi-density knit zone.” The co-inventors are Susanne Annette Jesch, Arvada, Colorado, and Anne Louise Wiper, Boulder, Colorado. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,12,74,383.PN.&OS=PN/1,12,74,383&RS=PN/1,12,74,383

Dartmouth College, VA Assigned Patent for Compositions and methods for in vivo excision of HIV-1 proviral DNA

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,274,305, initially filed March 25, 2014) developed by two co-inventors for “compositions and methods for in vivo excision of HIV-1 proviral DNA.” The co-inventors are Alexandra L. Howell, Lyme, New Hampshire, and Susan K. Eszterhas, Plainfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,12,74,305.PN.&OS=PN/1,12,74,305&RS=PN/1,12,74,305

Embrace Healthcare Assigned Patent for Eye shield Dispensers

Embrace Healthcare, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,273,951, initially filed Feb. 5, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for eye shield dispensers. The co-inventors are Eugene W. DuBois, Nashua, New Hampshire, Michael Borski, Methuen, Massachusetts, Joel Depina, Methuen, Massachusetts, and Phillip D. Peery, Powell, Tennessee. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,12,73,951.PN.&OS=PN/1,12,73,951&RS=PN/1,12,73,951

Vapotherm Assigned Patent for Vapor Transfer Cartridge

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,273,282, initially filed Oct. 20, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for a vapor transfer cartridge. The co-inventors are Scott A. Leonard, Bedford, New Hampshire, Michael J. Webb, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Martin Stillig, Dransfeld, Germany. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,12,73,282.PN.&OS=PN/1,12,73,282&RS=PN/1,12,73,282

WASHINGTON, March 20 – The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

Boston Scientific Scimed Assigned Patent for Endoscope Attachment Mechanism for Use with Suture Based Closure Device

Boston Scientific Scimed, Maple Grove, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,272,918, initially filed June 26, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for “endoscope attachment mechanism for use with suture based closure device.” The co-inventors are Kevin Windheuser, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Shaun D. Comee, Fiskdale, Massachusetts, Christopher R. Deuel, Melrose, Massachusetts, Stan Gilbert, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Thomas Jones, Milford, Massachusetts, Briana J. Moretti, Franklin, Massachusetts, and Ashrita Raghuram, Brighton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,272,918.PN.&OS=PN/11,272,918&RS=PN/11,272,918

Boston Scientific Scimed Assigned Patent for Cardiac Mapping Catheter

Boston Scientific Scimed, Maple Grove, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,272,886, initially filed July 26, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for cardiac mapping catheter. The co-inventors are Doron Harlev, Brookline, Massachusetts, and Justin Callaway, Goffstown, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,272,886.PN.&OS=PN/11,272,886&RS=PN/11,272,886

Brooks Automation U.S. Assigned Patent for Substrate Transport Apparatus

Brooks Automation U.S., Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,273,558, initially filed Jan. 16, 2015) developed by Robert T. Caveney, Windham, New Hampshire, for a substrate transport apparatus. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,273,558.PN.&OS=PN/11,273,558&RS=PN/11,273,558

6K Inc. Assigned Patent for Process for Producing Spheroidized Powder from Feedstock Materials

6K Inc., North Andover, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,273,491, initially filed March 23, 2020) developed by eight co-inventors for a “process for producing spheroidized powder from feedstock materials.” The co-inventors are John Barnes, Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Aaron Bent, Andover, Massachusetts, Kamal Hadidi, Somerville, Massachusetts, Makhlouf Redjdal, Melrose, Massachusetts, Scott Turchetti, Peterborough, New Hampshire, Saurabh Ullal, Hollis, New Hampshire, Ning Duanmu, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Michael C. Kozlowski, Melrose, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,273,491.PN.&OS=PN/11,273,491&RS=PN/11,273,491

Analogic Assigned Patent for Detector array for Radiation System

Analogic, Peabody, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,275,187, initially filed Sept. 1, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for a “detector array for a radiation system, and related system.” The co-inventors are Randy Luhta, Chardon, Ohio, Lane Marsden, Reading, Massachusetts, Ruvin Deych, Gloucester, Massachusetts, Jeffrey Greenwald, Acton, Massachusetts, Martin Choquette, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Christopher David Tibbetts, Melrose, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,275,187.PN.&OS=PN/11,275,187&RS=PN/11,275,187