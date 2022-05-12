For weather, the past is increasingly not prologue

Climate change, as you know, is happening fast – faster than all but the most doom-crying prophets predicted – and as a result a lot of our expectations about weather are outdated. A new paper in the American Meteorological Society (which I found via Twitter – that site does have a lot of value despite its very big problems) says researchers need to do something about it:

Intensification of extreme rainfall due to climate change means that federally published rainfall metrics such as the “100-yr storm” are outdated throughout much of the United States. Given their central role in a wide range of infrastructure designs and risk management decisions, updating these metrics to reflect recent and future changes is essential to protect communities.

A response on Twitter put it well:

‘Unprecedented’ is the new ‘precedented’.

The abstract is here.