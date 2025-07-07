NH patents through Juyly 6

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through July 6.

Randomized SPI for Distributed IPsec



PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12348486 B2, initially filed March 19, 2024) developed by Ayan Chattopadhyay, Bangalore, India, and Vikram Menon, Bangalore, India, for “Randomized SPI for distributed IPsec.”







Motor Controller Having BEMF Compensation for Noise and/or Vibration Reduction



ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12346093 B2, initially filed June 16, 2022) developed by four inventors Serhii Korol, Kyiv, Ukraine; Anton Babushkin, Kyiv, Ukraine; Vadym Khudobets, Kyiv, Ukraine; and Oleksii Dudnyk, Poltava, Ukraine, for “Motor controller having BEMF compensation for noise and/or vibration reduction.”







Reclining Helmet Mount Apparatus



WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12342894 B2, initially filed Nov. 13, 2023) developed by James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Gary M. Lemire, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Reclining helmet mount apparatus.”







Step Compensating Carriage Printer



ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12344009 B2, initially filed Oct. 7, 2021) developed by Peter Heath, Alexandria, New Hampshire, and Paul Duncanson, Franklin, New Hampshire, for “Step compensating carriage printer.”







Magnetoresistance Element Including a Skyrmion Layer and a Vortex Layer That Are Magnetically Coupled to Each Other



ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12347595 B2, initially filed June 13, 2023) developed by Samridh Jaiswal, London, United Kingdom, for ”Magnetoresistance element including a skyrmion layer and a vortex layer that are magnetically coupled to each other.”







Chimeric Antigen Receptors for Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases and Disorders



THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12344662 B2, initially filed Feb. 11, 2019) developed by three inventors Charles Sentman, Grantham, New Hampshire; David Graber, Hanover, New Hampshire; and W. James Cook, Hanover, New Hampshire, for ”Chimeric antigen receptors for treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and disorders.”







Drum Lagging Material



ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP, Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12343956 B2, initially filed Nov. 7, 2024) developed by three inventors Donald J. Farrell, Delmar, New York; Charles Pinson, Covington, Louisiana; and Kaz P. Raczkowski, Wynantskill, New York, for “Drum lagging material.”







System and Method for Flexible Solar Tracker and Testing



FCX SOLAR LLC, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12345613 B2, initially filed Aug. 21, 2023) developed by Christopher Thomas Needham, Mountain View, Hawaii, and Frank Carl Oudheusden, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for “System and method for flexible solar tracker and testing.”







Metal-Organic Frameworks as Ion Capture Compositions



TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12345673 B2, initially filed Aug. 17, 2022) developed by three inventors Katherine A. Mirica, Hanover, New Hampshire; Lukasz Mendecki, White River Junction, Vermont; and Priyanshu Chandra, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Metal-organic frameworks as ion capture compositions.”







System and Method for Generating and Sharing Pairs of Random Numbers



QUBIT MOVING AND STORAGE, LLC, Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12348622 B2, initially filed May 25, 2024) developed by Gary Vacon, East Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Kristin A. Rauschenbach, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “System and method for generating and sharing pairs of random numbers.”



Slowing Requests From Malicious Network Clients Using a Tarpitting Technique



ARBOR NETWORKS, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12348557 B2, initially filed June 17, 2022) developed by Brian St. Pierre, Acworth, New Hampshire, for “Slowing requests from malicious network clients using a tarpitting technique.”





Methods for Autoregistration of Arthroscopic Video Images to Preoperative Models and Devices Thereof



SMITH & NEPHEW ASIA PACIFIC PTE. LIMITED, Singapore, Singapore has been assigned a patent (No. US 12343218 B2, initially filed June 16, 2021) developed by three inventors Brian William Quist, Salem, New Hampshire; Nathan Anil Netravali, Littleton, Massachusetts; and Paul Alexander Torrie, Marblehead, Massachusetts, for “Methods for autoregistration of arthroscopic video images to preoperative models and devices thereof.”





Augmented and Virtual Reality Display Systems and Methods for Diagnosing Health Conditions Based on Visual Fields



MAGIC LEAP, INC., Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12345892 B2, initially filed July 10, 2023) developed by six inventors Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; John Graham Macnamara, Plantation, Florida; Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire; Brian T. Schowengerdt, Seattle, Washington; Rony Abovitz, Weston, Florida; and Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California, for “Augmented and virtual reality display systems and methods for diagnosing health conditions based on visual fields.”





Isolated High-Voltage DC-DC Converter Hysteretic Burst Mode Noise Immunity Using Dynamic Hysteresis



TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12348146 B2, initially filed Jan. 27, 2023) developed by four inventors Bharath Balaji Kannan, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Robert Martinez, Lucas, Texas; Jose Antonio Vieira Formenti, Allen, Texas; and Michael Corry, Plano, Texas, for “Isolated high-voltage DC-DC converter hysteretic burst mode noise immunity using dynamic hysteresis.”





CD38 Modulating Antibody Agents



BLACK BELT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED, Stevenage, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 12343394 B2, initially filed June 8, 2018) developed by nine inventors Pascal Merchiers, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Anne Goubier, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Kevin Moulder, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Nina Eissler, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Josephine Salimu, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Simone Filosto, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Beatriz Goyenechea Corzo, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Hemanta Baruah, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for ”CD38 modulating antibody agents.”





Display Screen With a Virtual Pharmacy Tutorial Graphical User Interface



BAXTER HEALTHCARE SA, Glattpark, Switzerland has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1081688 S1, initially filed April 14, 2023) developed by four inventors Meredith Sittig Hannah, Glencoe, Illinois; Donny Patel, Danville, New Hampshire; Jeffrey Robert Brittain, Charleston, South Carolina; and Clinton Joseph Grothendick, Johnsburg, Illinois, for “Display screen with a virtual pharmacy tutorial graphical user interface.”





Local Transparent Extensibility and Routing Slip Extensibility for Business Process Execution Language



AUREA SOFTWARE, INC., Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12348482 B2, initially filed Sept. 29, 2023) developed by four inventors Michael Theroux, Greenville, New Hampshire; Andi Abes, Somerville, Massachusetts; Peter Stewart Easton, Winchester, Massachusetts; and Gregory M. Lucas, Canbridge, Massachusetts, for “Local transparent extensibility and routing slip extensibility for business process execution language.”





Managing Caches Using Access Information of Cache Pages



DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12346266 B2, initially filed Oct. 16, 2023) developed by four inventors Mayank Ajmera, Cary, North Carolina; Vamsi K. Vankamamidi, Hopkinton, Massachusetts; Vikram Prabhakar, Apex, North Carolina; and Jason Raff, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Managing caches using access information of cache pages.”





Method of Forming an Electro-Optic Medium



E INK CORPORATION, Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12347397 B2, initially filed July 19, 2023) developed by eight inventors Peter Carsten Bailey Widger, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jay William Anseth, Canton, Massachusetts; Richard J. Paolini, Jr., Framingham, Massachusetts; Mark Benjamin Romanowsky, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jillian Smith, Dorchester, Massachusetts; Stephen J. Telfer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Craig Alan Breen, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Stephen Bull, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Method of forming an electro-optic medium.”





Electrosurgical Unit and System



MEDTRONIC ADVANCED ENERGY LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12343077 B2, initially filed Sept. 16, 2021) developed by four inventors John Gearheart, Minneapolis, Minnesota; David Hubelbank, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Jesse Smith, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Vini Podany, New Fairfield, Connecticut, for ”Electrosurgical unit and system.”





Emergency Vehicle Detection System and Method



MOTIONAL AD LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12344249 B2, initially filed June 9, 2022) developed by three inventors Paul Schmitt, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Jugal Buddhadev, Avalon, Pennsylvania; and Alex Hunter Lang, Culver City, California, for “Emergency vehicle detection system and method.”





Pump Filter Part



WAYNE/SCOTT FETZER COMPANY, Westlake, Ohio has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1081720 S1, initially filed Jan. 24, 2022) developed by three inventors Buford A. Cooper, Sunman, Indiana; Michael S. Garcia, Harrison, Ohio; and Joshua Michael Wilds, Lancaster, New Hampshire, for “Pump filter part.”





Staggered Stacked Circuits With Increased Effective Width



INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12349458 B2, initially filed March 22, 2022) developed by three inventors Brent A Anderson, Jericho, Vermont; Junli Wang, Slingerlands, New York; and Albert Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Staggered stacked circuits with increased effective width.”





Fitting With Positive Installation Indicator Assembly



ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Oak Brook, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 12345357 B2, initially filed Nov. 17, 2023) developed by four inventors Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island; Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Jeffrey Brian Shaffer, Lipan, Texas; and Ronald Pound, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Fitting with positive installation indicator assembly.”





Golf Ball



ACUSHNET COMPANY, Fairhaven, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1081861 S1, initially filed July 18, 2023) developed by three inventors Michael T. Fish, Stratham, New Hampshire; Colin W. Veitch, Fairhaven, Massachusetts; and Harold T. McGraw, Evanston, Illinois, for “Golf ball.”





INIR20 Transgenic Soybean With Junction Polynucleotide Deletions



INARI AGRICULTURE TECHNOLOGY, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12344849 B2, initially filed Oct. 4, 2023) developed by three inventors Michael Lee Nuccio, Salem, New Hampshire; Michael Andreas Kock, Rheinfelden, Germany; and Joshua L. Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for ”INIR20 transgenic soybean with junction polynucleotide deletions.”





Methods, Devices, and Systems for Creating and Managing Web3 App Credentials



RAMPER LABS, LLC, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has been assigned a patent (No. US 12346893 B2, initially filed May 18, 2023) developed by five inventors Karl Jin, Keene, New Hampshire; Hoa Mai, Palo Alto, California; Sisun Lee, Los Angeles, California; Vinh The Nguyen, Ho Chi Minh, Viet Nam; and Thanh Le, Ho Chi Minh, Viet Nam, for “Methods, devices, and systems for creating and managing Web3 app credentials.”





Methods of Preparing a Composite Having Elastomer and Filler



BEYOND LOTUS LLC, Wilmington, Delaware has been assigned a patent (No. US 12344728 B2, initially filed Dec. 16, 2024) developed by fifteen inventors Yakov E. Kutsovsky, Arlington, Massachusetts; Martin C. Green, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Ping Zhang, Westford, Massachusetts; Dhaval A Doshi, Lexington, Massachusetts; Jiaxi Li, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael D. Morris, Nashua, New Hampshire; Brian N. Hult, Arlington, Massachusetts; Ralph E. Dickinson, Dracut, Massachusetts; Irina S. Yurovskaya, Corpus Christi, Texas; Frederick H. Rumpf, Billerica, Massachusetts; Satyan Choudhary, Billerica, Massachusetts; Hassan M. Ali, Andover, Massachusetts; Ani T. Nikova, Winchester, Massachusetts; Jincheng Xiong, Boxborough, Massachusetts; and Michael Beaulieu, Bolton, Massachusetts, for “Methods of preparing a composite having elastomer and filler.”





Method and System for Using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Provide Recommendations to a Healthcare Provider in or Near Real-Time During a Telemedicine Session



ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12347558 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2021) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “Method and system for using artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide recommendations to a healthcare provider in or near real-time during a telemedicine session.”





Golf Ball



ACUSHNET COMPANY, Fairhaven, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1081862 S1, initially filed July 18, 2023) developed by three inventors Michael T. Fish, Stratham, New Hampshire; Colin W. Veitch, Fairhaven, Massachusetts; and Harold T. McGraw, Evanston, Illinois, for “Golf ball.”





Chamber Device, Gas Laser Device, and Electronic Device Manufacturing Method



GIGAPHOTON INC., Tochigi, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12347995 B2, initially filed Aug. 10, 2023) developed by four inventors Junichi Fujimoto, Oyama, Japan; Rei Takenaka, Oyama, Japan; Masanori Teramoto, Oyama, Japan; and Jeffrey P. Sercel, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Chamber device, gas laser device, and electronic device manufacturing method.”





Methods and Systems for Interactive Displays With Intelligent Generative Content and Tandem Computing



BRELYON INC., San Mateo, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12346532 B2, initially filed Sept. 29, 2023) developed by four inventors Barmak Heshmat Dehkordi, San Mateo, California; Christopher Barsi, Lee, New Hampshire; Albert Redo Sanchez, San Mateo, California; and Ahmed Othman, Vienna, Austria, for “Methods and systems for interactive displays with intelligent generative content and tandem computing.”





Hydrogels Formed in Situ and Composition Design for Intrauterine Use



PRAMAND LLC, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12343454 B2, initially filed Nov. 9, 2021) developed by Michael Bassett, Hampton, New Hampshire, and Ian Feldberg, Sudbury, Massachusetts, for ”Hydrogels formed in situ and composition design for intrauterine use.”





Cell-Associated Heterologous Food and/or Feed Enzymes



DANSTAR FERMENT AG, Zug, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12344847 B2, initially filed March 13, 2018) developed by nine inventors Aaron Argyros, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Michelle Oeser, Croydon, New Hampshire; Erin Wiswall, Danbury, New Hampshire; Janet Fisher, Enfield, Vermont; Johannes Van Eijk, Longueuil, Canada; J. Kevin Kraus, Tenafly, New Jersey; Kevin Wenger, Hanover, New Hampshire; Brooks Henningsen, Salisbury, New Hampshire; and Ryan Skinner, South Royalton, Vermont, for “Cell-associated heterologous food and/or feed enzymes.”





Optical Coherence Tomography With Self-Inspecting Imaging Device



LIGHTLAB IMAGING, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12345528 B2, initially filed March 2, 2023) developed by Steven M. Stromski, Windham, New Hampshire, and Chih-Hao Liu, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, for “Optical coherence tomography with self-inspecting imaging device.”





Using Ephemeral Storage as Backing Storage for Journaling by a Virtual Storage System



NETAPP, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12346213 B2, initially filed July 27, 2023) developed by seven inventors Sangramsinh Pandurang Pawar, Bedford, Massachusetts; Per Olov Wahlstrom, San Jose, California; William Derby Dallas, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Joseph Brown, Jr., Raleigh, North Carolina; Houze Xu, Lexington, Massachusetts; John David McA’Nulty, Westford, Massachusetts; and Rajesh Rajaraman, Action, Massachusetts, for “Using ephemeral storage as backing storage for journaling by a virtual storage system.”





Augmented Reality Placement of Goniometer or Other Sensors



ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12343180 B2, initially filed Sept. 19, 2022) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “Augmented reality placement of goniometer or other sensors.”







Organic Anti-Reflective Coating for Visible and IR Optical Components for Emission Efficiency



AMS-OSRAM INTERNATIONAL GMBH, Regensburg, Germany has been assigned a patent (No. US 12345853 B2, initially filed June 23, 2022) developed by three inventors Darshan Kundaliya, Middleton, Massachusetts; Alan Lenef, Belmont, Massachusetts; and Alan Piquette, Kensington, New Hampshire, for “Organic anti-reflective coating for visible and IR optical components for emission efficiency.”





Wireless Ear Buds With Proximity Sensors



Two inventors, Ashley N. Saulsbury, Los Gatos, California, and Travis J. McQueen, Lee, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12348924 B2, initially filed April 12, 2023) for “Wireless ear buds with proximity sensors.”





Electrosurgical Cutting Instrument



MEDTRONIC ADVANCED ENERGY LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12343070 B2, initially filed Oct. 26, 2023) developed by Eliot F. Bloom, Hopkinton, New Hampshire, for ”Electrosurgical cutting instrument.”