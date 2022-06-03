Select Page

It isn’t COVID, it is (probably) Lyme

Jun 3, 2022

Following up on last week’s report on Your Faithful Blogger’s health – I don’t have COVID-19 (hooray!) but I do have an as-yet-unspecified tick-borne ailment. More blood tests awaited. I’m rebounding but don’t have much energy which, if nothing else, provides an excuse for guilt-free napping.

