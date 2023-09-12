N.H. patents through Sept. 10

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Sept. 10.

Apparatus for Monitoring, Regulating, or Controlling Fluid Flow

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11744935 B2, initially filed Jan. 27, 2017) developed by eight inventors James D. Dale, Nashua, New Hampshire; Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Matthew J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Frederick Morgan, Canton, Massachusetts; Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; and Brian H. Yoo, Arlington, Massachusetts, for “Apparatus for monitoring, regulating, or controlling fluid flow.”

Wedge Cable Connector

BURNDY, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11749914 B2, initially filed Jan. 22, 2021) developed by three inventors Jeremy Jushchyshyn, Willow Grove, Pennsylvania; Nicholas Polidori, Medford, New Jersey; and Michael Bucciero, Pennsauken, New Jersey, for “Wedge cable connector.”

Serviceable Fluid Pump

PITCO FRIALATOR, INC., Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11746781 B2, initially filed April 15, 2020) developed by Steven Savage, Concord, New Hampshire, and Steven J. Cyr, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Serviceable fluid pump.”

Antibodies Against BACE1 for Neural Disease Immunotherapy

ADIMAB LLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11746160 B2, initially filed Dec. 7, 2020) developed by seven inventors Yichin Liu, South San Francisco, California; Jasvinder Atwal, South San Francisco, California; Cecilia Pui Chi Chiu, Redwood City, California; Ryan J. Watts, South San Francisco, California; Yan Wu, Foster City, California; Eric Krauland, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Michael Feldhaus, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Antibodies against BACE1 and use thereof for neural disease immunotherapy.”

Specialization of a User Interface Using Machine Learning

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11747952 B1, initially filed Aug. 23, 2019) developed by four inventors David Sander, Newmarket, New Hampshire; Brian McLaughlin, Hampton, New Hampshire; Fred Ramberg, North Hampton, New Hampshire; and Norman DeLuca, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Specialization of a user interface using machine learning.”

Cognitive Electronic Warfare Scheduler

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11747438 B1, initially filed Jan. 7, 2021) developed by three inventors Daniel B. Harrison, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Stuart M. Lopata, Little Falls, New Jersey; and Charles R. Skarda, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Cognitive electronic warfare scheduler.”

System and Method for Correcting Machining Error During a Precision Jig Grinding Process

MOORE NANOTECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS, LLC, Swanzey, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11745305 B2, initially filed June 22, 2020) developed by six inventors Sinan J. Badrawy, Peterborough, New Hampshire; Christopher J. Morgan, Keene, New Hampshire; Mark A. Rubeo, Swanzey, New Hampshire; Yommie R. Davis, Stratford, Connecticut; Ralph E. Murray, Swanzey, New Hampshire; and Jeffrey A. Lowe, Springfield, Vermont, for “System and method for correcting machining error during a precision jig grinding process.”

Augmented Reality Guidance for Spinal Surgery With Stereoscopic Display of Images and Tracked Instruments

ONPOINT MEDICAL, INC., Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11750788 B1, initially filed Oct. 24, 2022) developed by Carlos Quiles Casas, Badajoz, Spain, for “Augmented reality guidance for spinal surgery with stereoscopic display of images and tracked instruments.”

Slot Antenna Assembly With Tapered Feedlines and Shaped Aperture

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11749897 B2, initially filed Nov. 6, 2020) developed by three inventors Gregory J. Wunsch, Milford, New Hampshire; Christopher K. Cheung, Newton, Massachusetts; and Christopher R. Stroili, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Slot antenna assembly with tapered feedlines and shaped aperture.”

Multi-Axis Actuator With Differential Drive

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11747613 B2, initially filed Nov. 5, 2020) developed by three inventors Michael E. Knotts, Milford, New Hampshire; Adam J. Marcinuk, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire; and Chris L. Willis, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Multi-axis actuator with differential drive.”

Despin Maintenance Motor

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11747121 B2, initially filed Dec. 4, 2020) developed by Steven F. Kimball, Auburn, New Hampshire, and Andrew W. White, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Despin maintenance motor.”

Processes for Preparing Porous Ceramics for Acoustic Transducers

AIRMAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, Milford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11746062 B2, initially filed March 9, 2021) developed by Barry J. Robinson, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and Brian G. Pazol, Upton, Massachusetts, for “Processes for preparing porous ceramics for acoustic transducers.”

Solar Tracker System

FCX SOLAR LLC, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11750147 B2, initially filed April 21, 2021) developed by Christopher Thomas Needham, Mountain View, Hawaii, and Frank Carl Oudheusden, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for “Solar tracker system.”

Nosecone and Tailfin Structures for an Aerodynamic System

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11747120 B1, initially filed June 11, 2021) developed by three inventors Gregory Taylor-Power, Middleton, New Hampshire; Ross T. Johnson, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Gregory B. Lombard, Plaistow, New Hampshire, for “Nosecone and tailfin structures for an aerodynamic system.”

Methods and Apparatus for Recovering Network Association Information

CASA SYSTEMS, INC., Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11750725 B2, initially filed Dec. 3, 2021) developed by four inventors Shane Hooker, Milford, New Hampshire; Bin Mo, Acton, Massachusetts; Jacob Eipe, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Gaurav Paliwal, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Methods and apparatus for recovering network association information.”

Low-Parasitic Capacitance MEMS Inertial Sensors and Related Methods

ANALOG DEVICES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11746004 B2, initially filed Feb. 9, 2022) developed by four inventors Charles Blackmer, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Jeffrey A. Gregory, Malden, Massachusetts; Nikolay Pokrovskiy, Billerica, Massachusetts; and Bradley C. Kaanta, Belmont, Massachusetts, for “Low-parasitic capacitance MEMS inertial sensors and related methods.”

Magnetic Material Filled Printed Circuit Boards and Printed Circuit Board Stators

E-CIRCUIT MOTORS, INC., Needham Heights, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11751330 B2, initially filed July 27, 2022) developed by four inventors George Harder Milheim, Bozeman, Montana; Steven Robert Shaw, Bozeman, Montana; Ryan Terrence Duffy, Lowell, Massachusetts; and Edward Charles Carignan, Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “Magnetic material filled printed circuit boards and printed circuit board stators.”

Method to Overcome Electrical Circuit Voltage and Current Limitations

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC IT CORPORATION, Foxboro, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11749993 B2, initially filed July 12, 2022) developed by four inventors Eyob Demissie, Westford, Massachusetts; Kaushal J. Patel, Lowell, Massachusetts; Kenneth A. Colby, Jr., Hollis, New Hampshire; and Steven Allen Diggins, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Method to overcome electrical circuit voltage and current limitations.”

H-Bridge Gate Control Apparatus

NUVOLTA TECHNOLOGIES (HEFEI) CO., LTD., Hefei, China has been assigned a patent (No. US 11750106 B2, initially filed July 26, 2021) developed by three inventors Junxiao Chen, Shanghai, China; Gang Dai, Shanghai, China; and Jinbiao Huang, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “H-bridge gate control apparatus.”

Construction Site Automatic Telematic Data to Project Specification Requirements Reconciliation System

HAUL HUB INC., Haverhill, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11748675 B1, initially filed Oct. 3, 2022) developed by six inventors Joseph Spinelli, Harvard, Massachusetts; Corey Paradis, Dover, New Hampshire; Varadarajan Parthasarathi, Austin, Texas; Matthew Valle, Concord, New Hampshire; Prajyot Bankade, Stow, Massachusetts; and Dhaval Patel, Roselle Park, New Jersey, for “Construction site automatic telematic data to project specification requirements reconciliation system.”

Devices and Methods for Locating and Implanting Tissue Anchors at Mitral Valve Commissure

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION, Irvine, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11744573 B2, initially filed Feb. 11, 2021) developed by five inventors John Alexander, Pinehurst, North Carolina; Megan E. Holmes, Nashua, New Hampshire; Richard D. Hudson, Seabrook, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Lee, Tweksbury, Massachusetts; and Steven D. Cahalane, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Devices and methods for locating and implanting tissue anchors at mitral valve commissure.”

Computing Devices With Secure Boot Operations

INTEL CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11748486 B2, initially filed Oct. 7, 2021) developed by four inventors Yeluri Raghuram, Sunnyvale, California; Susanne M. Balle, Hudson, New Hampshire; Nigel Thomas Cook, Boulder, Colorado; and Kapil Sood, Portland, Oregon, for “Computing devices with secure boot operations.”

Strontium Sealed Source

QSA GLOBAL, INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11749418 B2, initially filed Nov. 23, 2020) developed by three inventors Mark W. Vose, Windham, New Hampshire; Mark G. Shilton, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and Jason W. Bourn, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Strontium sealed source.”

Structural Electronics Wireless Sensor Nodes

MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11747265 B2, initially filed March 9, 2022) developed by four inventors Brian L. Wardle, Lexington, Massachusetts; Yosef Stein, Sharon, Massachusetts; Estelle Cohen, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; and Michael Murray, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Structural electronics wireless sensor nodes.”

