NH patents through April 21

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through April 21.

Rod End With Locking Device for Struts

ALBANY ENGINEERED COMPOSITES, INC., Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11959511 B2, initially filed April 8, 2021) developed by three inventors Ralph Funck, Kaiserslautern, Germany; Martin Welsch, Henschtal, Germany; and Alexander Wieland, Rodalben, Germany, for “Rod end with locking device for struts.”

Midair Deployment of Aerostats

LTAG SYSTEMS LLC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11958585 B1, initially filed Nov. 24, 2021) developed by Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Midair deployment of aerostats.”

Integrated Circuit Package With Magnet Having a Channel

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11961920 B2, initially filed April 26, 2023) developed by five inventors Ravi Vig, Concord, New Hampshire; William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire; Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire; P. Karl Scheller, Dover, New Hampshire; and Andreas P. Friedrich, Metz-Tessy, France, for “Integrated circuit package with magnet having a channel.”

Machine-Learning-Assisted Self-Improving Object-Identification System and Method

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11961279 B2, initially filed June 13, 2022) developed by four inventors Narasimhachary Nallana Chakravarty, Rollinsford, New Hampshire; Guohua Min, Exeter, New Hampshire; Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire; and Brett Bilbrey, Sunnyvale, California, for “Machine-learning-assisted self-improving object-identification system and method.”

Method and System for Identifying Entangled Photons With One-Way Classical Information Sharing

QUBIT MOVING AND STORAGE, LLC, Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11962353 B2, initially filed Feb. 10, 2023) developed by Gary Vacon, East Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Kristin A. Rauschenbach, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “Method and system for identifying entangled photons with one-way classical information sharing.”

MWIR Lens System for Wide Area Motion Imagery

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11960064 B2, initially filed Aug. 23, 2021) developed by three inventors Shawn C. Reven, Greenlawn, New York; Daniel Engheben, Commack, New York; and Jacinto E. Malabuyoc, Holbrook, New York, for “MWIR lens system for wide area motion imagery.”

Method for Quantifying Advertising Impressions

YIELDMO, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11961125 B2, initially filed March 30, 2023) developed by seven inventors Michael Yavonditte, Nashua, New Hampshire; David Sebag, Nashua, New Hampshire; Indu Narayan, Nashua, New Hampshire; Rahul Rao, Nashua, New Hampshire; Elber Carneiro, Nashua, New Hampshire; Nook Harquail, Nashua, New Hampshire; and David Cohen, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Method for quantifying advertising impressions.”

Interface for Passing Control Information Over an Isolation Channel

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC., Irvine, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11962233 B2, initially filed May 1, 2023) developed by nine inventors Michael Robert May, Austin, Texas; Fernando Naim Lavalle Aviles, Austin, Texas; Carlos Jesus Briseno-Vidrios, Austin, Texas; Patrick Johannus De Bakker, Hollis, New Hampshire; Gabor Marek, Bajna, Hungary; Charles Guo Lin, Austin, Texas; Peter Onody, Budapest, Hungary; Tamas Marozsak, Budapest, Hungary; and Andras V. Horvath, Budapest, Hungary, for “Interface for passing control information over an isolation channel.”

Epicardial Valve Repair System

MITRE MEDICAL CORP., Morgan Hill, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11957586 B2, initially filed Jan. 25, 2019) developed by six inventors Evan Anderson, Woodside, California; John MacMahon, Exeter, New Hampshire; Jeremy Boyette, Menlo Park, California; Christopher Pell, San Francisco, California; Michael Stewart, Sunnyvale, California; and Mark Juravic, Los Altos, California, for “Epicardial valve repair system.”

Systems and Methods of Determining Orientation of Cutting Windows of a Mechanical Resection Instrument

SMITH & NEPHEW ASIA PACIFIC PTE. LIMITED, Singapore, Singapore has been assigned a patent (No. US 11957373 B2, initially filed May 10, 2021) developed by three inventors Rafal Z. Jezierski, Candia, New Hampshire; Peter M. Cesarini, Londonderry, New Hampshire; and Christopher D. McDonald, Newburyport, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods of determining orientation of cutting windows of a mechanical resection instrument.”

Autonomous Floor Cleaning With a Removable Pad

IROBOT CORPORATION, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11957286 B2, initially filed April 28, 2022) developed by five inventors Ping-Hong Lu, Auburndale, Massachusetts; Dan Foran, San Francisco, California; Marcus Williams, Watertown, Massachusetts; Joe Johnson, Norwood, Massachusetts; and Andrew Graziani, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Autonomous floor cleaning with a removable pad.”

III-nitride Multi-Wavelength LED Arrays With Etch Stop Layer

LUMILEDS LLC, San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11961941 B2, initially filed March 3, 2023) developed by Robert Armitage, Cupertino, California, and Isaac Wildeson, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “III-nitride multi-wavelength LED arrays with etch stop layer.”

Passenger Preference Route and Alternative Destination Estimator

MOTIONAL AD LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11959760 B2, initially filed Feb. 21, 2022) developed by three inventors Bence Cserna, East Boston, Massachusetts; Kevin C. Gall, Dover, New Hampshire; and Alexander Brown, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Passenger preference route and alternative destination estimator.”

Automated Generation of Release Note Data Objects Based at Least in Part on Release-Time Configuration Settings

LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11960883 B1, initially filed Aug. 25, 2022) developed by Matthew Edminster, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Niall Collins, Dublin, New Hampshire, for “Automated generation of release note data objects based at least in part on release-time configuration settings.”

Optical Configurations for Head-Worn See-Through Displays

MENTOR ACQUISITION ONE, LLC, Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 11960089 B2, initially filed June 27, 2022) developed by John N. Border, Eaton, New Hampshire, for “Optical configurations for head-worn see-through displays.”

Urea Compounds and Compositions as SMARCA2/BRM ATPase Inhibitors

NOVARTIS AG, Basel, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11958846 B2, initially filed Aug. 12, 2019) developed by five inventors Christopher Adair, Woodstock, Canada; Katsumasa Nakajima, Winchester, Massachusetts; Rukundo Ntaganda, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Julien Papillon, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Troy Douglas Smith, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Urea compounds and compositions as SMARCA2/BRM ATPase inhibitors.”