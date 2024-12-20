UNH Space Tech Hub gets first partnership (for $180K)

he University of New Hampshire Space Tech Hub, part of the Space Science Center, today announced plans to partner with Laconia, N.H.- based Rogue SpaceSystems to build a 3D learning model that will provide information on high-energy electrons in space, helping plan and protect assets including satellites and spacecraft operating in that area. Rogue Space Systems Corporation received this recent Phase I SBIR award for $180,000 through SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX.



High flux levels of electrons in the Earth’s radiation belts can interfere with or permanently damage assets and the services they provide. Forecasts of the changes in the intensity and location of the outer radiation belt—one of two donut-shaped zones of charged particles surrounding Earth—during geomagnetic storms can provide operators with valuable time to prepare assets within these regions. Such measures can dramatically improve the assets’ chances of survival.

World-class researchers in the field of radiation modeling at UNH are working with Rogue Space Systems to develop and refine a radiation belt electron flux predictive model, and to develop a feasibility study on monetizing the hazard prediction model forecast data to a commercial market. For the U.S. Space Force, the ability to warn space operators and prepare U.S. and Allied government assets will be an indispensable part of space resiliency.

“We are thrilled about this first partnership between the UNH Space Tech Hub and Rogue Space Systems to develop a radiation model that is relevant both commercially and scientifically,” said Réka Winslow, Director of UNH Space Tech Hub. “This project demonstrates how the UNH Space Tech Hub can translate scientific space weather expertise into practical tools to improve satellite operation.”



Launched earlier this year, the UNH Space Tech Hub provides cutting-edge space expertise and equipment to fulfill critical needs in the rapidly growing commercial space sector.



“Developing a robust, high-fidelity flux predictive model enables proactive adjustments in satellite and space platform operations that will minimize damage, reduce catastrophic failures, and extend operational mission lifespans,” said Jon Beam, Rogue co-founder and CEO. “This capability will lower insurance costs, provide critical early warnings for geomagnetic storms that could jeopardize both commercial and defense satellites, and ensures space-service continuity. By advancing space weather resilience, the U.S. solidifies its leadership in space research and operational security.