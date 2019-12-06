On battery storage, N.H. isn’t even in the race

Check out that map reflecting the state-by-state status of battery storage, made by Greentech Media. New Hampshire’s zero status puts us in the minority alongside such cutting-edge powerhouses as Mississippi and North Dakota.
Pretty embarrassing for a state that likes to think we’re techy and open to pushing the envelope.
The story (read it here) discusses how energy storage is developing differently than solar power did, because it’s not constrained by geography.
Battery storage growth is spurred by solar growth. Our governor has assured that NH will not be a part of that industry due to his many renewable energy vetoes. All our neighboring states are reaping the benefits of forward thinking administrations while we sit and watch the jobs, money and environmental benefits go elsewhere.