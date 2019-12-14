‘Electronics surplus store going the way of transistors’

The right-to-repair folks in central New Hampshire should be mourning, because an iconic (to a certain segment of the population) electronics surplus store in Manchester is shutting down.
Mark Hayward, the Union-Leader’s excellent city columnist, visited and wrote about it in his weekly column.
In the back of the store, metal shelving holds bigger items. Electric motors, labeled and sorted by input and output. The few overhead projectors are so antiquated they can’t even be sold for scrap. Computer monitors will go quickly for $25 to $50 with the discount.
A lot of the customers are tinkerers. Most are older guys. Many are repeat customers, McGowan said.
“They’re looking for replacement parts,” McGowan said.
Do you have a transformer for a 1950s silvertone table top phonograph -radio