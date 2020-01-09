Push for carbon fee will show up at some town meetings, of all places

New Hampshire town meetings are concerned with the local-est of local issues – two-acre zoning or buying a new fire truck or whether to spend money on a municipal fireworks display for July 4. But some folks are trying to get a national, even global, issue on the warrants: carbon pricing.

As I report in today’s Monitor (story here), Citizen’s Climate Lobby has volunteers in at least 60 towns getting signatures to put a petitioned warrant article supporting the idea of a carbon fee that would be reimbursed to households in the state. They’re emphasizing this you’ll-get-a-check aspect: “The money goes back to the people, it doesn’t go into Exxon’s profits or Saudi Arabia’ pockets.” The name of the drive makes that clear: Carbon Cash-Back Coalition.

Putting a per-ton price on carbon emissions is generally acknowledged to be the most straightforward and one of the most effective ways to tackle climate change. Make the cost transparent and humans will respond to the incentive, or so goes the thinking.