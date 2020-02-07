Dartmouth-industry collaborative for power electronics

Dartmouth College is partnering with four electrical tech companies – GE Research, Analog Devices, Empower Semiconductor, and Ampt – to form a National Science Foundation-funded Industry-University Collaborative Research Center, the first one focusing on integrated power management and delivery for a wide range of electrified systems.

Called the Power Management Integration Center, it’s an example of the way universities are establishing semi-autonomous institutes within their boundaries to drive R&D. This one aims to create smaller, cheaper, more efficient power electronics for “a diverse range of industry sectors and applications spanning consumer, industrial, and automotive electronics. ”

The lure to industry is getting a chance to work with Dartmouth researchers, plus “royalty-free, non-exclusive licenses on intellectual property produced in the Center. ”

