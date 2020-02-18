If you like science fiction, the next Science Cafe NH is for you

Next week’s Science Cafe NH in Concord will talk about the past, present and future of science fiction. Come join the discussion – Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Makris Restaurant. Free, although seating preference goes to those who buy the (excellent!) buffet dinner.

Panelists: Dr. Larry Beemer, UNH professor of English who teaches a course in science fiction; Dr. Eric Schaller, professor of biology at Dartmouth College and science fiction editor and critic; Aidan Sonia-Bolduc, library page at Concord and Hooksett public libraries.

Details are on the Science Cafe NH website, of course.

And if you can’t make it, the March 11 Science Cafe NH in Nashua will also talk about science fiction! It’s a two-fer!