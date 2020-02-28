Solar being ducky on New England grid (part 2)

As noted in this column earlier (here), the existence of “hidden” or behind-the-meter solar has changed the shape of electricity demand in New England. It creates what is known in the industry as a duck curve, because the 24-hour chart looks vaguely duck-ish, if you don’t know what a duck looks like.

ISO-New England, the folks who run the six-state grid, had a little fun with this phenomenon in a press release that discussed how on two recent sunny days the electricity demand in mid-afternoon dipped below the demand in the middle of the night.

The press release headline? “Quack! Quack! New England sees back-to-back afternoon demand lows”

The release said these were the fifth and sixth time that this once-unknown phenomenon of midday demand lulls had happened.