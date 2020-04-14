N.H. patents, April 12-19

By Targeted News Service



The following federal patents were assigned to in New Hampshire from April 12 to April 19.



***



Allegro Microsystems Assigned Patent for Efficient Signal Path Diagnostics



Allegro Microsystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,613,158, initially filed Oct. 12, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for an “efficient signal path diagnostics for safety devices.” The co-inventors are Aaron Cook, Deerfield, New Hampshire, Virag V. Chaware, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Craig S. Petrie, Merrimack, New Hampshire.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Boyle Energy Services & Technology Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Commissioning Power Plants



Boyle Energy Services and Technology, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,612,771, initially filed March 3, 2014) developed by Christopher J. Bloch, Kingwood, Texas, for a “method and apparatus for commissioning power plants.”

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



FUJIFILM Dimatix Assigned Patent for Fluid Ejection Devices



FUJIFILM Dimatix, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,611,144, initially filed June 5, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “fluid ejection devices with reduced crosstalk.” The co-inventors are Matt Giere, Santa Clara, California, Christoph Menzel, New London, New Hampshire, and Daniel W. Barnett, Plainfield, New Hampshire.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Cooling Plasma Cutting Systems



Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,610,983, initially filed May 2, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for “cooling plasma cutting systems and related systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Brenda Melius, Acworth, New Hampshire, Brian J. Currier, Newport, New Hampshire, and Girish R. Kamath, Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Systems for Providing Power for Plasma Arc Cutting



Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,610,953, initially filed April 12, 2017) developed by five co-inventors for “systems and methods for providing power for plasma arc cutting.” The co-inventors are Wayne Chin, Etna, New Hampshire, Girish R. Kamath, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Norman LeBlanc, Claremont, New Hampshire, Christopher S. Passage, Sunapee, New Hampshire, and Shane M. Selmer, Ascutney, Vermont.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Cascade Maverik Lacrosse Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Stringing Lacrosse Head



Cascade Maverik Lacrosse, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,610,743, initially filed Dec. 10, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for an “apparatus and method for stringing a lacrosse head.” The co-inventors are David Williams, Fulton, New York, David Winthrop Fream, Newfields, New Hampshire, Geof Legg, Newburyport, Massachusetts, Nicholas Colville, Syracuse, New York, and Michael Chmelik, Manlius, New York.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Anvil International Assigned Patent for Sprinkler Drop Bracket



Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,610,716, initially filed Sept. 25, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “sprinkler drop bracket for intersecting downlight.” The co-inventors are Joseph Beagen, Providence, Rhode Island, and Odair Dafonseca, Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems integration Assigned Patent for Implementing Cold-Sparable Serdes



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,624,246, initially filed Aug. 3, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for “apparatuses for implementing cold-sparable SerDes.” The co-inventors are Bin Li, Chantilly, Virginia, Lloyd Brown, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Patrick Fleming, Redondo Beach, California, and Jason F. Ross, Haymarket, Virginia.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Controlling Gas Flows to Plasma Arc Torches



Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,624,198, initially filed Aug. 25, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for “controlling gas flows to plasma arc torches and related systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Eric Streit, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Jesse A. Roberts, Cornish, New Hampshire, Junsong Mao, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Richard Pavlik, Enfield, New Hampshire.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Dedicated2Imaging Assigned Patent for C-Arm with Integrated CT System



Dedicated2Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,617,375, initially filed April 11, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for “c-arm with integrated CT system.” The co-inventors are Eric M. Bailey, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Andrew Tybinkowski, Silver Lake, New Hampshire.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Conformal Medical Assigned Patent for Excluding Left Atrial Appendage



Conformal Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,617,425, initially filed Oct. 11, 2016) developed by five co-inventors for “devices and methods for excluding the left atrial appendage.” The co-inventors are Aaron V. Kaplan, Norwich, Vermont, David Melanson, Hudson, New Hampshire, Carol Devellian, Topsfield, Massachusetts, Andy H. Levine, Newton, Massachusetts, and Andres Chamorro, Ashland, Massachusetts.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Increased Ethanol Production by Thermophilic Microorganisms



Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,619,172, initially filed July 21, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for an “increased ethanol production by thermophilic microorganisms with deletion of individual hfs hydrogenase subunits.” The co-inventors are Aysenur Eminoglu, Hanover, New Hampshire, Daniel G. Olson, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Lee R. Lynd, Plainfield, New Hampshire.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Halo Maritime Defense Systems Assigned Patent for Automatic Gate Operation



Halo Maritime Defense Systems, Newton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,619,320, initially filed April 1, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for an “automatic gate operation and system status indication for marine barriers and gate systems.” The co-inventors are Eric H. Rines, Manchester, New Hampshire, Judson DeCew, Rochester, New Hampshire, Brendan Gray, Newton, New Hampshire, and Eric G. Johnson, Danvers, Massachusetts.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Anvil International Assigned Patent for Fire Sprinkler Support Assembly



Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,619,765, initially filed June 25, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “fire sprinkler support assembly.” The co-inventors are Odair Dafonseca, Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Joseph Beagen, Providence, Rhode Island.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Calibration Assembly



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,624,042, initially filed Dec. 20, 2018) developed by Christopher A. Palatino, Nashua, New Hampshire, for a “calibration assembly and system for cosite transceivers.”

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Position Imaging Assigned Patent for Wireless Relay Station



Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,623,898, initially filed April 8, 2019) developed by Edward L. Hill, Exeter, New Hampshire, for a “wireless relay station for radio frequency-based tracking system.”

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Simultaneous Multiple Well Size Integration



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,623,670, initially filed July 18, 2017) developed by Allen W. Hairston, Andover, Massachusetts, for “simultaneous multiple well size integration.”

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Uplink Measurements for Wireless Systems



Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,623,226, initially filed April 9, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “uplink measurements for wireless systems.” The co-inventors are Ajay Sharma, Pune, India, and Somasekhar Pemmasani, Bangalore, India.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Process for Tunnelized Cyclostationary



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,623,215, initially filed Sept. 5, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for a “process for tunnelized cyclostationary to achieve low-energy spectrum sensing.” The co-inventors are Michael P. Anthony, Andover, Massachusetts, Jack Chuang, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Apurva N. Mody, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and Chad M. Spooner, Carmel, California.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Modular Multi-Channel RF Calibration Architecture



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,623,118, initially filed July 27, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for a “modular multi-channel RF calibration architecture for linearization.” The co-inventors are Ryan C. Lagoy, Boston, Massachusetts, Gregory M. Flewelling, Freeport, Maine, and Thomas J. Johnson, Bedford, New Hampshire.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Windmill International Assigned Patent for Antenna Positioning System



Windmill International, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,622,698, initially filed July 30, 2014) developed by two co-inventors for an “antenna positioning system with automated skewed positioning.” The co-inventors are Matthew Richards, Hollis, New Hampshire, and George Davison, Nashua, New Hampshire.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Signal Isolator Having Interposer



Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,622,549, initially filed Aug. 29, 2017) developed by five co-inventors for a “signal isolator having interposer.” The co-inventors are Sundar Chetlur, Bedford, New Hampshire, Harianto Wong, Southborough, Massachusetts, Maxim Klebanov, Manchester, New Hampshire, William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Michael C. Doogue, Bedford, New Hampshire.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Edge Rejecting Scene



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,621,702, initially filed March 20, 2019) developed by Derek T. Robison, Acton, Massachusetts, for an “edge rejecting scene based non-uniformity correction for uncooled infrared.”

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Compact Orthoscopic VNIR/SWIR Lens



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,620,408, initially filed July 11, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for “compact orthoscopic VNIR/SWIR lens.” The co-inventors are Mark L. Oskotsky, Mamaroneck, New York, and Michael J. Russo Jr., Roslyn, New York.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetoresistance Element with Increased Operational Range



Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,620,279, initially filed May 19, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for a “magnetoresistance element with increased operational range.” The co-inventors are Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France, and Jeffrey Eagen, Manchester, New Hampshire.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Detecting Fluid Leaks in Pressurized Systems



Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,620,079, initially filed Aug. 14, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for “detecting fluid leaks in pressurized systems of waterjet cutting systems.” The co-inventors are James E. Farnsworth, Lino Lakes, Minnesota, Cedar J. Vandergon, New Brighton, Minnesota, and Jon W. Lindsay, Hanover, New Hampshire.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Polarization Change Detection



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,620,051, initially filed Sept. 19, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for polarization change detection. The co-inventors are Andrew N. Acker, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Michael J. DeWeert, Kaneohe, Hawaii.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Handguard Attachment System for Firearm



Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,619,971, initially filed Sept. 21, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “handguard attachment system for a firearm.” The co-inventors are Reed Hubbell, Newmarket, New Hampshire, and Harry Andrew Packard, Amesbury, Massachusetts.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Endoscope with Pannable Camera



DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,616,491, initially filed Aug. 31, 2016) developed by six co-inventors for an “endoscope with pannable camera and related method.” The co-inventors are Andrew M. Haggerty, Derry, New Hampshire, Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Peter K. Vondras, Somerville, Massachusetts, Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Daniel B. Davis, Nashua, New Hampshire.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



PC Connection Assigned Patent for Background Separated Images for Print



PC Connection, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,616,477, initially filed Dec. 10, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “background separated images for print and on-line use.” The co-inventors are Matthew J. Wheeler, Amherst, New Hampshire, Steven R. Koontz, Raymond, New Hampshire, and Robert C. Williams, Wilton, New Hampshire.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Web Sensing Assigned Patent for System-on-Chip Data Security Appliance Encryption Device



Web Sensing, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,616,344, initially filed July 8, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “system-on-chip data security appliance encryption device and methods of operating the same.” The co-inventors are Jason Dahlstrom, White River Junction, Vermont, and Stephen Taylor, Hanover, New Hampshire.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Traffic Shaping, End-to-End Prioritization



Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,616,100, initially filed Nov. 3, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for a “traffic shaping and end-to-end prioritization.” The co-inventors are Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Gaurav Kumar, Nashua, New Hampshire.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/







***



DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Modular Valve Apparatus



DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,613,553, initially filed Dec. 11, 2015) developed by five co-inventors for a “modular valve apparatus and system.” The co-inventors are Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire, Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, Michael A. Baker, Manchester, New Hampshire, and David Blumberg Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire.

The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/





***

