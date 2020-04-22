Select Page

Today’s toy-as-global-disaster metaphor

by | Apr 22, 2020 | Newsletter | 0 comments

Yes, this is mine. I don't remember where I got it.

I’ve never solved a Rubik’s Cube and I’ll definitely never solve this one – not even for Earth Day.

