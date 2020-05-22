N.H. patents through May 24

By Targeted News Service

The following federal patents were assigned to companies and individuals in New Hampshire from May 17 to May 24.

***

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Correlating Packets in Communications Networks

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,659,573, initially filed Aug. 28, 2019) by five co-inventors for “correlating packets in communications networks.” The co-inventors are David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Pierre Mallett III, Herndon, Virginia, Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Robert T. Perry, Ashburn, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,659,573.PN.&OS=PN/10,659,573&RS=PN/10,659,573

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Modular Power Conversion System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,658,844, initially filed Nov. 5, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “modular power conversion system.” The co-inventors are Jason M. Sachs, Chandler, Arizona, and Donald J. Lucas, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,658,844.PN.&OS=PN/10,658,844&RS=PN/10,658,844

***

Dartmouth College, LaXense, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Assigned Patent for Surface-Incident, Plasmon-Enhanced Multiple Quantum Well Modulators

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, LaXense, Walnut, California, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,656,443, initially filed March 16, 2018) by five co-inventors for “method and apparatus of surface-incident, plasmon-enhanced multiple quantum well modulators and optical coupling thereon.” The co-inventors are Jifeng Liu, Hanover, New Hampshire, Xiaoxin Wang, Hanover, New Hampshire, Juejun Hu, Newton, Massachusetts, Xiaochen Sun, Chino Hills, California, and Tian Gu, Fairfax, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,656,443.PN.&OS=PN/10,656,443&RS=PN/10,656,443

***

Valeo Radar Systems Assigned Patent for Automotive Radar Sensor Blockage Detection

Valeo Radar Systems, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,656,245, initially filed Sept. 5, 2017) by four co-inventors for an “automotive radar sensor blockage detection using adaptive overlapping visibility.” The co-inventors are Jan Zelen, Lety, Czech Republic, Dan Busuioc, Brookline, Massachusetts, Jeffrey Millar, Mount Vernon, New Hampshire, and Tomas Vajdiak, Horovice, Czech Republic. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,656,245.PN.&OS=PN/10,656,245&RS=PN/10,656,245

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensors, Output Signal Formats

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,656,170, initially filed May 17, 2018) by two co-inventors for “magnetic field sensors and output signal formats for a magnetic field sensor.” The co-inventors are Hyungsok Lim, Seongnam-si, South Korea, and Haeyoung Choi, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,656,170.PN.&OS=PN/10,656,170&RS=PN/10,656,170

***

Aavid Thermalloy Assigned Patent for Thermosiphon with Bent Tube Section

Aavid Thermalloy, Laconia, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,655,920, initially filed Sept. 10, 2015) by four co-inventors for a “thermosiphon with bent tube section.” The co-inventors are Morten Soegaard Espersen, Bologna, Italy, Maria Luisa Angrisani, Bologna, Italy, Dennis N. Jensen, Bologna, Italy, and Sukhvinder S. Kang, Concord, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,655,920.PN.&OS=PN/10,655,920&RS=PN/10,655,920

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for System, Method, Apparatus for Clamping

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,655,779, initially filed Oct. 12, 2017) by nine co-inventors for a “system, method, and apparatus for clamping.” The co-inventors are Jeffrey M. Janway, Hooksett, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Matthew Richard Gill, San Francisco, California, Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, Thomas A. Friedrich, Loudon, New Hampshire, Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Erik N. Sabin, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,655,779.PN.&OS=PN/10,655,779&RS=PN/10,655,779

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Abrasive Recycling System

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,654,149, initially filed Aug. 5, 2016) by two co-inventors for an abrasive recycling system. The co-inventors are Adam Paul Carder, Copley, Ohio, and Richard Ralph Ward, Tallmadge, Ohio. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,654,149.PN.&OS=PN/10,654,149&RS=PN/10,654,149

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery Systems, Methods

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,653,833, initially filed April 17, 2017) by three co-inventors for “patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Eric Yeaton, Epsom, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,653,833.PN.&OS=PN/10,653,833&RS=PN/10,653,833

***

Dartmouth College, Io Therapeutics Assigned Patent for Treatment of Diseases by Concurrently Eliciting Remyelination Effects

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Io Therapeutics, Houston, Texas, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,653,650, initially filed Oct. 6, 2014) by five co-inventors for “treatment of diseases by concurrently eliciting remyelination effects and immunomodulatory effects using selective RXR agonists.” The co-inventors are Roshantha A. Chandraratna, Laguna Hills, California, Ethan Dmitrovsky, Hanover, New Hampshire, Elizabeth Nowak, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Randolph Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire, and Martin E. Sanders, Santa Ana, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,653,650.PN.&OS=PN/10,653,650&RS=PN/10,653,650

***

Matmarket Assigned Patent for Manufacturing of High Performance Footbed

Matmarket, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,653,204, initially filed Oct. 12, 2018) by five co-inventors for a “high performance footbed and method of manufacturing same.” The co-inventors are Von Maurice Homer, Middletown, Delaware, Charles Aaron Mutschler, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Heath Jarett Reinhartz, North Miami, Florida, Gregory Diharce, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Kehlin Swain, Missouri City, Texas. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,653,204.PN.&OS=PN/10,653,204&RS=PN/10,653,204

***

MITRE Assigned Patent for Methods for Constrained Replay Debugging

MITRE, McLean, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,649,884, initially filed Feb. 8, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “methods and system for constrained replay debugging with message communications.” The co-inventors are Suresh K. Damodaran, Acton, Massachusetts, Brendan T. Sileo, Amherst, New Hampshire, Alexander J. Padin, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Caroline Lee, Somerville, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,49,884.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,49,884&RS=PN/1,06,49,884

***

MITRE Assigned Patent for Waveform Authentication System

MITRE, McLean, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,650,689, initially filed Nov. 1, 2017) developed by Daniel Sinkiewicz, Milford, New Hampshire, for a “waveform authentication system and method.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,50,689.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,50,689&RS=PN/1,06,50,689

***

Coca-Cola Assigned Patent for Beverage Cooler with Enhanced Thermoelectric Cooling Modules

Coca-Cola, Atlanta, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,655,910, initially filed Dec. 2, 2016) by seven co-inventors for a “beverage cooler with enhanced thermoelectric cooling modules.” The co-inventors are Jurgen Roekens, Kampenhout, Belgium, Gregg Carpenter, Marietta, Georgia, Roberto Horn Pereira, Suwanee, Georgia, Michael Gary Izenson, Hanover, New Hampshire, Weibo Chen, Hanover, New Hampshire, Scott David Phillips, Enfield, New Hampshire, and Christian Henry Passow, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,655,910.PN.&OS=PN/10,655,910&RS=PN/10,655,910