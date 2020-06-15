Four numbers (plus 2) to track COVID-19 in N.H.

I’m looking at four data points each week (decline in new cases, low absolute number of new cases, high population testing, low positive rate of tests) to measure how New Hampshrie is doing with the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see today’s report here.)

As a little bonus for you blog readers, here are two charts that aren’t part of the measure. First, total deaths – which, dismayingly, shows no sign of slowing. (The large majority of deaths are people over age 60, often in nursing homes.)

And next, daily new hospitalizations – a number that has been remarkably consistent for the two months it has been tracked. I’m not quite sure what that says about the spread of the disease, to be honest, but it doesn’t seem terribly optimistic.