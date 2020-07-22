N.H. patents through July 19

By Targeted News Service



The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from July 12 to July 19.



***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Plasma Arc Cutting System, Including Retaining Caps

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,716,200, initially filed Dec. 1, 2017) by two co-inventors for a “plasma arc cutting system, including retaining caps, and other consumables, and related operational methods.” The co-inventors are John Peters, Canaan, New Hampshire, and Brian J. Currier, Newport, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,716,200.PN.&OS=PN/10,716,200&RS=PN/10,716,200

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Devices for Gas Cooling Plasma Arc Torches

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,716,199, initially filed Nov. 26, 2013) by three co-inventors for “devices for gas cooling plasma arc torches and related systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Yu Zhang, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Zheng Duan, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Richard R. Gray Jr., Bethel, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,716,199.PN.&OS=PN/10,716,199&RS=PN/10,716,199

***

Micro Macro Assets Assigned Patent for Scalable, Efficient Multi-Channel Communication

Micro Macro Assets, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,715,661, initially filed March 25, 2019) developed by Senraj Soundar, Salem, New Hampshire, for a “system and method for scalable and efficient multi-channel communication.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,715,661.PN.&OS=PN/10,715,661&RS=PN/10,715,661

***

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Efficient Cyber Protections of Mobile Devices

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,715,493, initially filed July 3, 2019) by two co-inventors for “methods and systems for efficient cyber protections of mobile devices.” The co-inventors are Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,715,493.PN.&OS=PN/10,715,493&RS=PN/10,715,493

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Antenna Integrated Radio with Wireless Fronthaul

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,715,198, initially filed Jan. 7, 2019) by two co-inventors for an “antenna integrated radio with wireless fronthaul.” The co-inventors are Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, and Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,715,198.PN.&OS=PN/10,715,198&RS=PN/10,715,198

***

AMI Research & Development Assigned Patent for AM/FM Directional Antenna Array for Vehicle

AMI Research and Development, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,714,819, initially filed Dec. 12, 2017) by two co-inventors for an “AM/FM directional antenna array for vehicle.” The co-inventors are John T. Apostolos, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, and William Mouyos, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,714,819.PN.&OS=PN/10,714,819&RS=PN/10,714,819

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Scannable-Latch Random Access Memory

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,714,207, initially filed Sept. 28, 2018) by four co-inventors for a “scannable-latch random access memory.” The co-inventors are David D. Moser, Haymarket, Virginia, Michael J. Frack, Reva, Virginia, Jason F. Ross, Haymarket, Virginia, and Kevin Linger, Arlington, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,714,207.PN.&OS=PN/10,714,207&RS=PN/10,714,207

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Configuring Signal Devices in Thermal Processing Systems

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,713,448, initially filed May 29, 2019) by two co-inventors for “configuring signal devices in thermal processing systems.” The co-inventors are Michael Hoffa, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and E. Michael Shipulski, Etna, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,713,448.PN.&OS=PN/10,713,448&RS=PN/10,713,448

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor, Electronic Circuit

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,712,403, initially filed June 16, 2017) by four co-inventors for “magnetic field sensor and electronic circuit that pass amplifier current through a magnetoresistance element.” The co-inventors are Mathew Drouin, Hooksett, New Hampshire, Devon Fernandez, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Jay M. Towne, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alejandro Gabriel Milesi, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,712,403.PN.&OS=PN/10,712,403&RS=PN/10,712,403

***

Valor Fire Safety Assigned Patent for Smoke Detection Using Two Different Wavelengths

Valor Fire Safety, Londonderry, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,712,263, initially filed July 6, 2018) developed by Matthew Erdtmann, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “smoke detection using two different wavelengths of light and additional detection for measurement correction.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,712,263.PN.&OS=PN/10,712,263&RS=PN/10,712,263

***

Mitee-Bite Products Assigned Patent for Modular Locking Pin

Mitee-Bite Products, Center Ossipee, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,711,821, initially filed Aug. 30, 2017) by two co-inventors for a modular locking pin.” The co-inventors are David Allen Bishop, Brookfield, New Hampshire, and Michael Witzgall, Northfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,711,821.PN.&OS=PN/10,711,821&RS=PN/10,711,821

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Pumping Fluid Delivery Systems

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,709,838, initially filed April 19, 2011) by three co-inventors for “pumping fluid delivery systems and methods using force application assembly.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Eric Yeaton, Epsom, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,709,838.PN.&OS=PN/10,709,838&RS=PN/10,709,838

***

Lite Enterprises Assigned Patent for Non-Lethal Wildlife Deterrence Aircraft Lighting Apparatus

Lite Enterprises, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,709,127, initially filed Oct. 7, 2016) developed by Donald Ronning, Nashua, New Hampshire, for a “non-lethal wildlife deterrence aircraft lighting apparatus.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,709,127.PN.&OS=PN/10,709,127&RS=PN/10,709,127

***

Florida International University Board of Trustees Assigned Patent for Intraoperative Guidance System

Florida International University Board of Trustees, Miami, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,709,334, initially filed Oct. 9, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for an “intraoperative guidance system for tumor surgery.” The co-inventors are Wei-Chiang Lin, Coral Gables, Florida, and Yinchen Song, Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,709,334.PN.&OS=PN/10,709,334&RS=PN/10,709,334