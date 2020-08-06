N.h. patents through Aug. 9

By Targeted News Service



The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9.



Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Plasma Power Tool

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,736,204, initially filed Oct. 23, 2017) by three co-inventors for a plasma power tool. The co-inventors are Jesse A. Roberts, Cornish, New Hampshire, Michael Scheller, Grantham, New Hampshire, and Michael Hoffa, Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,736,204.PN.&OS=PN/10,736,204&RS=PN/10,736,204

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Scalable Heterogeneous Network Orchestrator

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,735,996, initially filed Jan. 23, 2018) by four co-inventors for “systems and methods for a scalable heterogeneous network orchestrator.” The co-inventors are Pratik Vinod Mehta, Pune, India, Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India, Ravi Nathwani, Pune, India, and Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,735,996.PN.&OS=PN/10,735,996&RS=PN/10,735,996

Senet Assigned Patent for IoT network controller / server

Senet, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,735,521, initially filed Nov. 20, 2018) by two co-inventors for an IoT network controller / server. The co-inventors are Jamie R. Woodhead, Pelham, New Hampshire, and David L. Kjendal, Durham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,735,521.PN.&OS=PN/10,735,521&RS=PN/10,735,521

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Filtering Network Data Transfers

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,735,380, initially filed Feb. 14, 2020) developed by Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “filtering network data transfers.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,735,380.PN.&OS=PN/10,735,380&RS=PN/10,735,380

Collision Communications Assigned Patent for Jointly Processing Multiple Sectors in Wireless Communication Network

Collision Communications, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,735,223, initially filed Dec. 19, 2018) by three co-inventors for “methods, systems, and computer program products for jointly processing multiple sectors in a wireless communication network.” The co-inventors are Joseph Farkas, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Brandon Hombs, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Sayak Bose, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,735,223.PN.&OS=PN/10,735,223&RS=PN/10,735,223

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Dual Manetoresistance Element

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,734,443, initially filed July 10, 2019) by two co-inventors for a “dual manetoresistance element with two directions of response to external magnetic fields.” The co-inventors are Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, and Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,734,443.PN.&OS=PN/10,734,443&RS=PN/10,734,443

Bottomline Technologies Assigned Patent for Machine Learning Visualization

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,732,789, initially filed March 12, 2019) by six co-inventors for a machine learning visualization. The co-inventors are Michael Marcinelli, North Andover, Massachusetts, Flora Kidani, Wilton, Connecticut, John Canneto, Rye, New York, Anne Baron, Ansonia, Connecticut, Jonathan Hewitt, Exeter, New Hampshire, and William Cashman, Durham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,732,789.PN.&OS=PN/10,732,789&RS=PN/10,732,789

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Vehicle Defense Projectile

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,731,950, initially filed Oct. 19, 2018) developed by Michael N. Mercier, Nashua, New Hampshire, for a vehicle defense projectile. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,731,950.PN.&OS=PN/10,731,950&RS=PN/10,731,950

Standex International Assigned Patent for Beverage Dispenser System with Controlled Pump System

Standex International, Salem, New Hampshire, and Arbel Agencies, Acco, Israel, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,731,644, initially filed Feb. 26, 2019) by two co-inventors for a “beverage dispenser system with controlled pump system.” The co-inventors are Avihay Cohen, Qiryat Bialik, Israel, and Robert R. Kimberlin, Christiana, Tennessee. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,731,644.PN.&OS=PN/10,731,644&RS=PN/10,731,644

SCAT Enterprises Assigned Patent for Scat Trap Filter, Aerator System

SCAT Enterprises, Chichester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,730,772, initially filed Oct. 29, 2019) developed by John C. Baas III, Chichester, New Hampshire, for a “scat trap filter and aerator system.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,730,772.PN.&OS=PN/10,730,772&RS=PN/10,730,772

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Apparatus, System, Method for Resource Distribution

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,730,763, initially filed July 9, 2018) by two co-inventors for an “apparatus, system and method for resource distribution.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen Jr., Bedford, New Hampshire, and Matthew A. Norris, Londonderry, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,730,763.PN.&OS=PN/10,730,763&RS=PN/10,730,763

Juliet Marine Systems Assigned Patent for High speed Surface Craft, Submersible Craft

Juliet Marine Systems, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,730,597, initially filed Oct. 10, 2017) by three co-inventors for a “high speed surface craft and submersible craft.” The co-inventors are Gregory E. Sancoff, North Hampton, New Hampshire, Joseph Curcio, Gray, Maine, and David Norman, Standish, Maine. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,730,597.PN.&OS=PN/10,730,597&RS=PN/10,730,597

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Recovery Materials for Core Constructs

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,729,957, initially filed July 17, 2018) developed by Martin Chambert, Piedmont, Canada, for “recovery materials for core constructs and methods for repairing core constructs.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,729,957.PN.&OS=PN/10,729,957&RS=PN/10,729,957

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Infusion Set for Fluid Pump

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,729,847, initially filed Feb. 15, 2019) by four co-inventors for an “infusion set for a fluid pump.” The co-inventors are Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Jared Hamilton, Manchester, New Hampshire, Richard Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, and Brian Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,729,847.PN.&OS=PN/10,729,847&RS=PN/10,729,847

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Dynamic Support Apparatus, System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,729,567, initially filed Jan. 29, 2018) by three co-inventors for a “dynamic support apparatus and system.” The co-inventors are Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire, David E. Altobelli, Hollis, New Hampshire, and N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,729,567.PN.&OS=PN/10,729,567&RS=PN/10,729,567

HBN Shoe Assigned Patent for Device for High-Heeled Shoes, Method of Constructing High-Heeled Shoe

HBN Shoe, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,729,205, initially filed Nov. 18, 2019) by two co-inventors for a “device for high-heeled shoes and method of constructing a high-heeled shoe.” The co-inventors are Brian G. R. Hughes, San Antonio, Texas, and Howard Dananberg, Stowe, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,729,205.PN.&OS=PN/10,729,205&RS=PN/10,729,205

Rockwell Automation Technologies Assigned Patent for Industrial Safety Sensor

Rockwell Automation Technologies, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,725,157, initially filed April 5, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for an industrial safety sensor. The co-inventors are Chris Yates, Corstorphine, United Kingdom, Frederic Boutaud, Lexington, Massachusetts, Igor Abrosimov, Dalkeith, United Kingdom, Chris Softley, Midlothian, United Kingdom, Michael M. Tilleman, Brookline, Massachusetts, Richard Galera, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Arvind Ananthanaraya, Medford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,07,25,157.PN.&OS=PN/1,07,25,157&RS=PN/1,07,25,157

Johnson Controls Fire Protection Assigned Patent for Service Verification Using Access Control System

Johnson Controls Fire Protection, Boca Raton, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,735,418, initially filed Sept. 18, 2017) by three co-inventors for a “method and system for service verification using access control system.” The co-inventors are

Alexandra K. Norton, Duxbury, Massachusetts, Tyler H. Brown, New Haven, Connecticut, and Miguel Galvez, Plaistow, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,735,418.PN.&OS=PN/10,735,418&RS=PN/10,735,418

Sealed Air Assigned Patent for Accelerated Label Printing

Sealed Air, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,732,908, initially filed Sept. 21, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for an accelerated label printing. The co-inventors are Russell Christman, Dunstable, Massachusetts, John Mario, Auburn, Massachusetts, and Michael Kalinowski, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,732,908.PN.&OS=PN/10,732,908&RS=PN/10,732,908