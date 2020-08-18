Contact tracing COVID in New Hampshire

In the old days of local journalism, nothing irritated me more than having a competitor do the story I was planning to do, just before I did it. The profession was pretty competitive back then.

But the collapse of the business model for local journalism and resulting hollowing-out of newsrooms means there are way more stories than reporters to cover them – so these days when a competitor beats me to a story I say “well done!” and move on to something else.

Case in point: New Hampshire Public Radio has a comprehensive look at contact tracing for COVID-19 in the state via a Q&A with Beth Daly, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control. That’s a topic I was planning on writing about this week. Now I don’t have to!

You can read it, or listen to it, here: https://www.nhpr.org/post/what-we-know-about-coronavirus-contact-tracing-new-hampshire#stream/0

Here’s the part I was most curious about – staffing: